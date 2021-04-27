Is Jokowi’s cabinet reshuffle executed this week?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The presidential palace has once again pronounced itself on the question of an increasingly savage cabinet reshuffle. Moreover, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would be looking for a good day to execute the reshuffle. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman pointed out that to date, Jokowi has never made a direct statement regarding the reshuffle to the public on various occasions. “If a reshuffle is needed, the president himself will announce it and pass it on to the public, such as the December 22, 2020 reshuffle at the Merdeka Palace headquarters,” Fadjroel said on Tuesday (4/27/2021). Fadjroel said that so far what is known is the emergence of the approval of the House of Representatives (DPR) regarding the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture. This is in line with a number of considerations contained in Article 18, paragraph 2, regarding the Ministry’s amendment to Law 39/2008 on State Ministries. “Of course, the government’s considerations are in line with the changing needs and aspirations of the people. As well as special considerations of efficiency and effectiveness as well as changes in the development of tasks and functions, increased performance and workload of government, “ This also includes the creation of the Ministry of Investment. The considerations are efficiency and effectiveness, scope of work and proportionality of workloads, sustainability, compatibility and global development. “In the language of the people, only President Jokowi and Almighty God know when, who will take the ministerial post, at least in the two new ministries,” he said. Senior presidential cabinet expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin recently revealed that the reshuffle is only a matter of time. Ngabalin claims to know very well the leadership character of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in this matter. “I always say it won’t take long because Mr. Joko Widodo’s leadership character to respond to it won’t take long. Always fast, and Alhamdulillah is right,” Ngabalin contacted, quoted on Tuesday (04/27 / 2021). Ngabalin again claimed that Jokowi would appoint a new minister, although he did not explain it in detail. The new minister in question will occupy the posts of Minister of Education and Research and Technology and Minister of Investment. “There are ministers inaugurated, namely education and culture and technology, as well as a new minister appointed minister of investment, perhaps also the head of the national research agency”, a- he declared. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



