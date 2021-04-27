India criticizes Australian newspaper for criticizing Prime Minister Modi over coronavirus crisis

India sharply criticized on Monday a article published in The Australian, who attributed the devastating second wave of coronavirus in the country to the missteps and complacency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to The Australians Editor-in-Chief Christopher Doe, the Indian High Commission in Canberra called the article completely baseless, malicious and slanderous, and urged the newspaper to publish a response.

It appears the report was written only for the sole purpose of undermining the Indian government’s universally acclaimed approach to tackling the deadly global pandemic, at this critical moment, he said.

Written by Philip sherwell, the article in question was originally published in Time On Saturday with the title, Modi leads India out of lockdown and into a Covid apocalypse. It was reprinted in the Australian daily a day later with the headline: Modi Leads India Into Viral Apocalypse.

Among other things, the article highlighted the pride, nationalist politics, slow vaccine roll-out, an ill-equipped health system and boosting the economy rather than containment are some of the immediate factors behind the crisis in India, according to NDTV.

Arrogance, hyper-nationalism and bureaucratic incompetence have combined to create a crisis of epic proportions, critics say, as India’s crowd-loving prime minister basks while citizens literally suffocate, Sherwell wrote .

He said that despite repeated warnings from health experts and a growing shortage of oxygen and vaccines in the country, the government has allowed religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela to continue unabated, while the prime minister he himself led gigantic election rallies in which tens of thousands of people participated. without masks.

Narendra Modi couldn’t hide his joy as he questioned his enthusiastic supporters. I have never seen such a crowd, the Indian prime minister said at a campaign rally in West Bengal last Saturday, Sherwell wrote.

Malicious and Motivated Report

In his letter to The AustralianThe Indian authorities deemed the allegations unnecessary. The high commission said the article strangely rushed to blame the wave of Modi’s restricted election campaign and religious rally, as his government took all possible steps to tackle the crisis on a war foot.

The letter referred to a number of measures the government has taken to tackle the pandemic, from the lockdown in March last year to the vaccination campaign.

The well-being of every Indian citizen remains the top priority of the Indian government, the letter said, also referring to the Centers’ vaccine diplomacy and how it has probably saved hundreds of millions more around the world.

The Commission said it hoped the newspaper would publish this line to set the record straight and also refrain from publishing such baseless articles in the future.

Covering these motivated and malicious reports in your post only spreads lies and undermines humanity’s common struggle against the pandemic, he said. The Australian. Needless to say, this does not harm the reputation of your own publication.

Social media users question government rhetoric

However, Indians on Twitter saw flaws in the government’s rhetoric and wondered on what basis was opposed The Australian article, when was it the reality of the situation.

The report is quite correct, a user wrote. Today, BJP leaders were also campaigning in West Bengal. Infections in WB [West Bengal] increased 10 times after the start of the campaign rally.

Modis image maintenance, however failure, is crucial and far more important than the exposed crisis where random citizens gasp and fall dead at hospital gates or at home runs into the thousands. Another feature that attempts to suppress the severity of the disaster is undercounting, another Twitter user wrote.

Several others shared videos and photos of Modis rallies in West Bengal, which showed thousands of his supporters with little evidence of masks or physical distancing. What does a restricted election campaign look like? a user wrote.

