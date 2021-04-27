GOP committee ousts treasurer after admitting not voting for Trump





ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich A Southwest Michigan GOP committee ousted its treasurer after saying he did not vote for former President Donald Trump and publicly criticized the lack of COVID-19 precautions during from a recent district meeting.

It’s become a cult of personality, where it’s loyalty above all else, Jason Watts tells FOX 17.

Watts has been involved in Republican politics for over two decades, most recently as an Allegan County election official and until this weekend as treasurer of the 6th GOP Congressional District Committee.

The committee held a vote on Saturday to remove him from office.

They ousted me unanimously, 26 to nothing, Watts said.

Watts believes he was sacked in part because of his comments in a New York Times article in February, in which he criticized Trump and admitted he never voted for him. In the article, he says he voted for independent candidate Evan McMullin in 2016 and libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen in 2020.

But I did a lot of things to secure Donald Trump’s election in the district, Watts added. I felt I could separate these two. The locals didn’t, they felt betrayed, Watts added.

Watts was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 after attending a district meeting in Portage. He believes speaking publicly about the lack of COVID precautions in a story with The Detroit News, also led committee members to want it.

You had very few people wearing masks and at least six people contracted COVID, Watts explained.

In a document provided to FOX 17, the committee claims that Watts broke the rules by providing false information to the committee at the last convention. Providing false information to the committee chair. Act as an unofficial spokesperson for the committee and attack it publicly, and behave in a manner detrimental to the party.

GOP 6th District President Scott McGraw did not comment on our story.

Watts refutes the accusations and says it is simply because he is not a Trump loyalist, adding that his withdrawal will set a bad precedent for the district.

All my hard work, all my dedication to the neighborhood doesn’t matter one iota. It was about whether I could prove that loyalty to Trump, Watts said.

I feel strongly in the big tent. In the big tent you could disagree on the candidates even in the general election and it didn’t really matter because 90% of the time you agree with the low tax platform. limited government, individual responsibility and strong national defense. And that’s what mattered, it’s our ideas that matter, Watts explained. Now it’s about making sure that you have loyalty to an individual who lost the election, the majority of whom don’t think they lost the election. ”

Watts still considers himself a Republican, but told the NYT he feels like a man without a party. “

