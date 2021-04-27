Turkey urges US to quash Armenia appeal | Illawarra Mercury





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on US President Joe Biden to immediately reverse his claim that the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 amounted to genocide, a move he says upsets and diminishes bilateral relations . Biden's landmark statement on Saturday infuriated its NATO ally Turkey, which said the announcement opened a "deep wound" in already strained relations over a host of issues. In his first comments since Biden's statement, Erdogan said "the wrong step" would hamper ties and advised the United States to "look at itself in the mirror", adding that Turkey is still seeking to establish ties of " good neighborliness "with Armenia. "The US president has made baseless, unfair and false remarks about the sad events that unfolded in our geography over a century ago," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting and reiterated a call to historians Turks and Armenians to form a joint commission to investigate. The events. "We know he did it thanks to pressure from radical Armenian groups, but that doesn't change the fact that it will harm our relations," he added in a televised speech. "I hope the US president will come back from this bad stage as soon as possible." He also criticized the United States for failing to find a solution to the decades-old conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh – where the United States, Russia and France were. mediators – and said the United States remained loyal to how the massacres unfolded. "If you are talking about genocide, then you have to look at yourself in the mirror and do an assessment. Native Americans, I don't even need to mention them, what happened is clear," he said. , in reference to the treatment of Native Americans by European settlers. "As long as all these truths are out there, you cannot lay the charge of genocide on the Turkish people." Turkey supported Azerbaijan in last year's conflict, in which Azeri forces seized swathes of land in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Biden's statement came at a time when Turkish and US officials struggled to mend ties, strained when Turkey bought Russian defense systems, which resulted in US sanctions; differences in politics in Syria and legal issues. Erdogan said he expected to "open the door to a new period" in relations and to discuss any differences with Biden at a NATO summit in June, but warned that relations would end. deteriorate further unless the allies can compartmentalize the problems. "We must now put aside our disagreements and consider what steps we can take from here on out, otherwise we will have no choice but to do what is required by the level our ties fell to on April 24. ", did he declare.







