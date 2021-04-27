Amritsar Congressman MP Modi amid COVID Wave 2





As India continues to suffer from the COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader and MP for Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop a corridor to bring oxygen from Pakistan to deal with the shortage in Punjab. Highlighting the current shortage of medical oxygen in the Punjab, the congressman said that the aid offered by India’s neighboring countries, including Pakistan, should be welcomed with open arms.

Congressman writes to PM Modi on oxygen shortage in Punjab

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Aujla wrote: You are well aware that our hospitals are facing an alarming shortage of liquid oxygen, ventilators, PAP Bi, oxygenators, PPE, etc. due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. In response to this emergency, our neighboring countries have offered aid which must be welcomed with open arms. “

Referring to the situation of the oxygen crisis in Punjab, Aujla said that the daily oxygen requirement in government and private hospitals in the state is around 30 tons, while the quota allocated to the state is very less and that the supply is also very low. He said: “Amritsar is currently receiving oxygen supplies from Panipat in tankers, which is not a reliable uninterrupted supply system as there are not enough spare tankers available to cover failures.”

Calling on the Prime Minister to assess the current state of Punjab and the next peak of this wave, the congressman in the letter called on Prime Minister Modi to consider accepting all necessary help from our neighbors, including Pakistan. Suggesting to form an oxygen corridor with Pakistan via the land route from the Attari Wagha border post, he said, “This would not only relieve the pressure on our plants and our transportation system, but also reduce the emotional distress created. by lack of oxygen.

Read full letter here: Pakistan offers relief to India

As India struggles to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan has officially offered relief and support to the country as a sign of solidarity in times of crisis, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday. .

Pakistan Foreign Ministry (MoFA) spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a tweet: “In solidarity with the Indian people following the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to providing humanitarian aid to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital x-ray machines, PPE and related items. “

In solidarity with the Indian people following the current wave of # COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief and support to #India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital x-ray machines, PPE and other related articles. We believe in a #HumanityFirst policy

Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday: “I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world, “Khan wrote in a tweet.

(Image: ANI, PTI)

