Politics
Every act of Boris Johnson proved it all except the reported calloused remark
What a stack
Does anyone seriously believe Boris Johnson is callous about the lives of Covid victims?
Every one of his actions since the total threat of the virus became clear says otherwise.
Last April, he asked Kate Bingham to lead our jab program with one simple instruction: prevent people from dying.
He almost became a victim himself. And it’s his reluctance to risk ANY life that dictates the hyper-caution of our glacial roadmap to unlock.
If the remark of the piles of bodies was as reported (and the PM claims it is a lie) it was a private explosion after being forced into a second lockdown. This rage would be understandable.
Shutting down Britain was a monumental decision for any prime minister, let alone doing it twice and then having to think about a third.
If this is true, it was certainly unpleasant.
How many Boriss critics would love to have their private remarks in the heat of the moment scrutinized by their enemies and that the Twitters hate monkeys?
A hell of nations
THE suffering in India is apocalyptic.
The country whose leader declared victory over Covid in January is engulfed by the nightmare every nation dreaded.
Britain has sent ventilators and oxygen machines, and more will follow. We should also be offering British jabs made in India.
The EU can help. . . but he may be too busy suing AstraZeneca, yes jab makers selflessly produce massive inventory for the world at cost price.
He doesn’t need more supplies: Holland won’t use the 11 million AZ jabs it ordered. So why continue? Simple.
AstraZeneca must be the unworthy scapegoat for Brussels ineptitude.
Naz’s nightmare
The IRANS, a sickening new prison sentence for mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe increases the global shame on this terrorist state.
She is a hostage, not a prisoner.
Our hearts go out to her and her family. But it’s not just Iran that is in disgrace.
The same goes for the UN, which has just elected die-hard Islamists to its Commission on the Status of Women to promote equality and empower women.
Remember when another far-left United Nations inspector tells a gullible world how repressive Britain is.
Post mortem
We were happy to learn that the former post office manager had quit two jobs as a result of the appalling miscarriage of justice under his watch.
But Paula Vennells’ resignations cannot compensate for the hundreds of employees falsely accused, punished and ruined.
Governments will not do a poor review either. He must engage in a public inquiry led by a judge, witnesses testifying under oath and the culprits ultimately exposed.
Such injustice demands it.
