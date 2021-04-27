Are you a citizen? The Trump census controversy, explained





1. Why was there a backlash?

Critics said asking questions about citizenship status could deter immigrants and non-citizens from completing the census questionnaire once a decade. This would skew the tally, diluting the political power of those who did not respond. Critics said Ross was promoting an effort by the Trump administration to underestimate Hispanics and other minorities. The Trump administration has said it must ask the question to help enforce Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in electoral procedures.

Power. Census results are used to distribute seats in the U.S. Congress, distribute the electoral college votes that determine the winners in presidential elections, and distribute billions of dollars a year in federal grants and aid to states and communities. The census-guided changes to the political map of the United States could give Democrats or Republicans an advantage for a decade or more.

3. Has the census ever asked questions about citizenship?

Yes. The question Is this person a citizen of the United States? or something like that was part of the census as early as 1820. But it became less important as the waves of immigrants to the American coast receded, and it last appeared on the full decennial survey in 1950. In 1970 , thanks to political pressure, the question returned to the detailed questionnaire sent only to certain households. From there it migrated to the American Community Survey, which replaced the long form in 2005.

4. What was the legal question?

Did the administration act on a legitimate need for information on non-citizens or on a desire to limit their political power? Ross, whose department included the Census Bureau, first said he added the question after a request from the Justice Department. He later admitted to discussing the issue with immigration hawks, including former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who was on the disbanded Presidents’ Commission on Election Fraud, and former Chief White House strategist Stephen Bannon before lobbying the Justice Department on the issue. In a January 2019 ruling, 15 U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said Ross broke the law and violated public trust by deciding to include the issue, which the judge said would result in the departure of hundreds of thousands. , even millions of people. not counted in the census. Federal judges in Maryland and San Francisco echoed the Furmans decision.

5. What was the argument against the citizenship issue?

That its real purpose was to discourage people who live in immigrant communities from participating in the survey for fear that federal agents might use their responses to target themselves or someone in their household, even if they are legally located in the United States.

6. What did the Trump administration say?

That the citizenship issue would improve the accuracy of the count, and that the claims about political motivation were based on unrelated innuendos. As to how the question arose, officials said internal discussions on such important issues were routine and the Commerce Secretary had full control over the format and content of the census. The Trump administration highlighted a 1996 Supreme Court ruling that unanimously upheld the census bureaus’ decision not to statistically adjust the results of its survey.

7. Does the Census Bureau share the identity of non-citizens?

The office would not pass the name and address of a non-citizen to immigration authorities, for example. That’s not to say it’s not a real fear among some Hispanics and other minorities, like Asians, whose households may have a disproportionate number of non-citizens, says William Frey of the Brookings Institution, an expert. census who is not involved in the case. Frey says that 14% of the US population lives in households with one or more non-citizens.

