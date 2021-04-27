A new liberal world order





Ever since James Monroe ordered European powers to keep their colonization efforts out of the Western Hemisphere, historians have sought doctrines, the big ideas that guide presidents in their conduct of foreign policy. After the virtual climate conference of the past few weeks, political observers may begin to see that the Biden Doctrine will both clarify and complicate the tasks of US foreign policy.

Simply put, the Biden Doctrine argues that geopolitical competition should not be allowed to drive world history. Competition with China is real and must be vigorously pursued, but the essential objective of American foreign policy is to build a values-based world order that can tackle common problems of mankind in an organized and even manner. collegiate church. This, Bidenites argue, is uncompromising realism. During the Cold War, self-interest and not star-eyed idealism prevented US presidents and Soviet leaders from pressing the nuclear button, just as it was self-interest that drove both sides to seek to limit their nuclear rivalry through arms control. In the 21st century, issues like climate change, pandemics, financial regulation and cybersecurity simply cannot be solved by national governments acting alone. This reality, believes the new administration, forces world leaders to work together, whether they want to or not. Global problems are so important, and the consequences of not solving them so immediate, that countries have no choice but to cooperate. This cooperation reduces the scope and changes the nature of geopolitical competition. Just as the threat of nuclear destruction kept the Cold War cold, threats such as climate change and pandemics will limit international rivalries today. Under these circumstances, Washington’s best response to the geopolitical challenges of countries like China and Russia, Bidenites argue, is to change the subject. The United States cannot ignore life’s military and strategic facts, but establishing order, not counting coups, should be the goal. Even as America pushes back the efforts of China and Russia to undermine its global strategic position, Washington should constantly push the theme of joint efforts to solve common problems. This is where last week’s climate summit comes in. While world leaders from Xi Jinping to Boris Johnson have made solemn but non-binding pledges to cut their carbon emissions, the kind of world president Biden hopes to build has appeared to be swimming. A summit does not bring order, however, and recent clashes with Turkey and India highlight some of the difficulties the Biden Doctrine will encounter. Mr. Bidens’ statement that the Ottoman Empire’s massacres of its Armenian subjects during World War I amounted to genocide marks a dramatic break in US-Turkish relations. But the message was unequivocal: The Biden administration cares enough about universal human rights standards to risk explosive feuds even with treaty allies. The message of the Indian vaccine kerfuffle was less inspiring. As a massive Covid surge rocked India to its foundations, the Biden administration has plagued demands for vaccines, raw materials and medical equipment. Hopefully the damage can be quickly repaired over the weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted a message of eternal solidarity and on Sunday the White House said it would make vaccine raw materials available to New Delhi. Suspicions in India remain that the initial snub was political. For some American Democratic activists, the Hindu nationalism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party represents the type of identity politics and populism that many Biden supporters see as fatal to the prospects for world order. Bureaucratic inertia, rather than the desire to undermine Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the most likely culprit, but the controversy points to a real problem for the Biden Doctrine: When liberal internationalists talk about building world order, they assume that any effective person must be liberal. But what if it’s not true? Can the liberal West impose a world order based on liberal principles that dictators and many populist leaders reject? If not, and world order is the only way to solve existential problems, does this mean that the United States must downplay democratic values ​​and human rights to save the human race? Even as Mr. Biden condemned the Ottoman murders of Armenians in 1915, will he have to accept the Chinese assault on the Uyghurs to save the planet? While international interdependence makes some kind of world order inevitable, the extent to which that order is liberal depends on the geopolitical state of the world. A weak America (and a weak Europe and Japan) will have to accept a greater degree of Chinese, Russian and general illiberal influence in the design and functioning of international institutions. A stronger and more prosperous West will have more latitude to design the international order in accordance with its values. This is how the rise of international interdependence paradoxically makes geopolitics both more difficult and more relevant than ever. The next four years will be anything but boring. Journal editorial report: Paul Gigot interviews General Jack Keane. Image: John Moore / Getty Images



