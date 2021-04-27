Finding Peace – Journal – DAWN.COM





The first provisional steps towards peace have been taken. The ice melts. The twins separated at birth hold out a hand. Now that India and Pakistan have both confirmed that they are talking to each other, let’s get rid of all the clichés about peace and dialogue in the subcontinent. For now until we hit a speed bump again.

Read: Indian offer led to calm talks on all big issues

The beginning came with the news of the ceasefire at the LoC and then the stories of what led to this change of mind. The information net started on the Indian side and was considerably detailed in mid-March; Pakistan entered the media fray much later to make its point of view known to the public nearly a month later. The fact that India tends to get its side of the story out first is in itself a complete article if anyone wants to write it.

Now an article in Dawn and an earlier report in Al Jazeera provide considerable detail on thinking on our side. As you might expect, there will be discrepancies between the accounts from both sides, but this is hardly anything new.

The idea of ​​a dialogue is not either. Since the late 1990s, Pakistani civilian and military leaders have always been openly in favor of speaking to India and finding peace. Nawaz Sharif in his second and third terms; General Pervez Musharraf; Asif Ali Zardari and now Imran Khan. In fact, it is also important to remember the statement of the former head of the army, General Ashfaq Kayanis, to a group of journalists including an Indian during a trip to Siachen in 2012. This constant is reflected by a coherent state policy, if we want to recognize it as such.

In private, most politicians agree that peace with India is the best option, but few stick to this position in public.

In fact, we would do well to remember that all the parties that are vying for and able to win the elections in Punjab, including the PML-Q in its heyday, are known to be in favor of a better relationship with the ‘India. An election campaign in Pakistan does not require attacking India to achieve victory; in fact, it includes an unspoken but rather obvious desire and policy for peace, not expressed because the vague notion of peace is more acceptable than what the reality of such peace would look like. And when we speak, we say that peace with our neighbor would be a tough sell in Pakistan’s largest province. Is it just a khula tazaad (open contradiction) or a nuance too complex for a sub-editor?

Indeed, once in power and / or behind closed doors, most politicians agree that peace with India is the best option if Pakistan is to prosper, but few are willing to stick to this position once. whether their rival is in control, or be honest once the doors are open and the camera lights are on. Then, of course, reason is replaced by political expediency and cheap rhetoric. And every stakeholder is equally guilty.

Efforts to reach out and then speak out are usually scuttled due to our internal flaws, especially the civil-military divide, another constant in our politics and our politics, as consistent as the consensus to strive for peace.

This time around, there is little fear of it because of the single page, but the opposition having been forced into a different reading space at all is not in a favorable mood. One already wonders why a similar effort by Nawaz Sharif led to ugly accusations against him. And the media outcry has already caused a turnaround over the decision to import sugar and cotton from India, which does not bode well for days to come.

Add to that the public mood, fed for years with impossible dreams of changing territorial borders, which is easily whipped to block any state spirit. And that includes not only the masses, a word we continue to use without any irony, but also those in political circles. From Nawaz Sharif to Pervez Musharraf to the current rulers, it’s hard to think of a single moment when anyone in charge reached out to India and got praise. Over the years, such an opening has always been described in the same ill-advised way is rather popular. Illusions are much more prevalent than we realize.

The reaction is negative also because any hint of talks with India, and the debate is immediately and suddenly focused on each end of this process. Ambitious in our thinking, a simple start or the first tentative step brings us to the drawbacks of a possible resolution of Kashmir or other outstanding issues and India’s intransigence. We expect a big bang from the start; So it’s no wonder the reaction or backlash is just as strong. Maybe that’s because leadership also starts with thinking big. No one wants to dream small.

But we need leadership without ambition. So unambitious that he does not want to solve Kashmir or bring peace overnight in the region. It can be a good idea to focus on topics so small that they go under the radar, even if it sometimes seems impossible and attracts little praise or criticism. Ideally, they wouldn’t attract any attention. Can this perhaps lay the groundwork for something lasting and more ambitious in the future?

Recent discussions and debates have been lively and remind me of what someone once said. This Kashmir would have to become irrelevant to the subcontinent before it can be resolved. These words may sound harsh, but they are not. (The irrelevance does not mean that the people of the valley are abandoned but the opposite). And in them lies a possible path for the future. But can we dare to dream so small?

The writer is a journalist.

Posted in Dawn on April 27, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos