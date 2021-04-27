Jokowi Forms Task Force to Increase 3TP’s Merchandise Return Load





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation No. 27 of 2021 regarding the implementation of public service obligations for the transport of goods to and from disadvantaged, remote, outermost and border areas (3TP). The regulation replaces the previous presidential decree number 70 of 2017. During this presidential decree, Jokowi formed a working group to oversee the implementation of public service obligations for the transport of goods. The working group is chaired by the minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investment. Later, the head of the working group should report to the chair at least once a year. Read also: The president never said he would undertake a cabinet reshuffle The working group is made up of ministries and agencies that deal with the implementation of public service obligations for the transport of these goods. In this regulation, Jokowi also entrusted missions to a number of ministers. A number of these tasks are aimed at increasing the return load for transporting goods to the 3TP area. The Minister of Commerce is responsible for increasing trade in high-quality regional products in order to increase merchandise returns. The Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs is also responsible for increasing the potential for cost return by increasing the trade of MSMEs in the regions. Likewise, the Minister of Agriculture is responsible for increasing trade in food crops, plantations, horticulture and animal husbandry. Jokowi also ordered the Minister of Industry to increase trade in regional industrial products to increase return loads. Public enterprises (BUMN) are also encouraged to increase their trade through backloading. Local governments are also urged to get involved to encourage an increase in the burden of return. Where the Minister of the Interior was invited to involve local governments and encourage increased sales of regional industrial products. Read also: BKPM: Construction of Hyundai car factory drives South Korean investment Apart from this, the regulation also mandates the Minister of Finance to provide budget support. The reason is that in this regulation the funding for the implementation of public service obligations for the transport of goods comes from the APBN, the APBD and other legal sources. The government also offers tax incentives for eastern Indonesia. It is therefore hoped that the transport of goods to eastern Indonesia will be easier and reduce price disparities. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Yudho Winarto

