US to share AstraZeneca footage with other countries, pending approval for local use

The United States will begin sharing its entire AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine stockpile with the world once it approves federal safety reviews, with up to 60 million doses expected to be available for the export in the coming months.

The move significantly expands the action of the Biden administration last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely used around the world but has not yet been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The White House feels increasingly assured of the supply of the three vaccines administered in the United States, especially after the restart of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend.

“Given the strong portfolio of vaccines already in the United States that have been cleared by the FDA, and given that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not approved in the United States, we do not need to use the AstraZeneca vaccine here over the next several years. months, ”White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said.

“Therefore, the United States is exploring options to share AstraZeneca doses with other countries as they become available.”

The United States has also come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to share more of its vaccine supply with the world, as countries like India experience devastating outbreaks of the virus and others struggle. to access the doses needed to protect their most vulnerable populations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “pledging that the United States and India will continue to work closely together in the fight against COVID “.

“The President pledged America’s steadfast and continued support to the Indian people who have been affected by the recent outbreak of COVID-19,” she said.

“At the request of India, we are exploring options to provide oxygen and related supplies.”

AstraZeneca approval possible in the coming weeks

More than 3 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19, including more than 572,000 in the United States.

The United States has vaccinated more than 53% of its adult population with at least one dose of its three licensed vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, and it expects to have a sufficient supply for its entire population. by June.

About 10 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been produced but have not yet been reviewed by the FDA to “meet its expectations for product quality,” Zients said, noting that the US regulator is recognized as the “gold standard” for safety in the world. .

This process could be completed within the next few weeks. About 50 million additional doses are in various stages of production and could be shipped in May and June pending FDA approval.

The United States has yet to finalize the destination of AstraZeneca doses, Zients said.

Neighbors in Mexico and Canada have asked the Biden administration to share more doses, while dozens of other countries seek access to supplies of the vaccine.

“We’re in the planning process right now,” Ms. Psaki said when asked where the doses were going.

The doses of AstraZeneca will be donated by the US government, which has contracted the company for a total of 300 million doses, although the company has faced production issues.

The administration’s decision to share the vaccines drew praise from nongovernment aid groups, who have encouraged the White House to make plans to share even more doses.

“The Biden administration’s decision to start sharing AstraZeneca vaccines is good news and an important first step towards the United States sharing more of its massive vaccine stock,” said Tom Hart , Interim CEO of The ONE Campaign.

“The Biden administration should build on this welcome first step and start sharing more vaccines as soon as possible.”

