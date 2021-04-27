Cancellation of the tender process for the Ring Road project





RAWALPINDI: The tender process for the Ring Road project was canceled on Monday.

Now, the bidding process for the project will be held from the start after the investigation into the matter is completed, a senior divisional administration official said.

After the launch of the investigation into the alleged changes to the Ring Road Project, Deputy Project Director Mohammad Abdullah resigned his post and referred it to Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the alleged changes in the realignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, which would not only have increased the cost of the project by Rs 25 billion, but also benefited some private housing companies.

Previously, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) suspended land acquisition collector Waseem Tabish and all land acquisition records were also sealed to prevent any changes.

Sources told Dawn that the allegations of the Ring Road project’s alignment change had no substance as the project with a new alignment was approved on February 19 in Lahore under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister’s Advisor of Punjab. , Dr Salman Shah, as part of a public-private partnership (PPP). fashion.

They said that under the approved project, the total length of the six-lane ring road was 66.3 kilometers from Radio Pakistan to Rawat to the Halqa interchange to the highway was 51 kilometers while the revenues under The road from the highway to Sangjani will be collected by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

They said that under the approved project, the total cost of the project was 56 billion rupees, of which 40 billion rupees from private investors and 16 billion rupees will be borne by the government of Punjab.

However, they said that earlier the project proposal was made in 2017, the total cost of which was Rs 57 billion, of which Rs 37 billion from the private sector and Rs 20 billion from the provincial government.

They said the project had not been approved by the Rawalpindi Development Authority and Planning and Development Department as well as the Provincial Development Working Group at that time.

They said that after the approval of the project, land acquisition had been initiated and so far 61% of the total land had been acquired.

They said that 1,385.7 acres of land were to be acquired and that so far 2,275 acres had been obtained at a cost of Rs 5 billion on behalf of the government of Punjab.

They said up to nine housing companies donated 246.7 kanals to the government of Punjab for the project at no cost as they agreed to spend 5 billion rupees on the construction of five interchanges.

Posted in Dawn on April 27, 2021

