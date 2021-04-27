Boris Johnson sleaze claims not to stay out of Westminster bubble – yet | Political news

There are 10 days to go until the May election, but while the Prime Minister is on the move around the country – appearing in Wales on Monday – he cannot come out of the avalanches of damaging leaks and revelations that have plagued him and his best team.

He was forced to deny on camera explosives allegations made in the Daily Mail that he said he would prefer bodies “stacked by the thousands” than to order a third COVID lockdown, shortly after accepting a second lockdown last October.

This is perhaps the most inflammatory briefing against the Prime Minister in a flood of allegations – all denied – about his handling of the COVID crisis; his handling of internal investigations into the leaks in Number 10 and his handling of payments for his redecorating of Apartment 10, which Dominic Cummings described as “unethical, stupid and possibly illegal – and almost certainly broke the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations. “

Mr Johnson has since borne the cost of the renovations, but it’s not clear whether the money originally came from another source – an email leaked to the Daily Mail suggested the Tories had used £ 58,000 from party funds – for refit. No donation was declared to the Election Commission or entered in the register of ministerial interests.

The Prime Minister insisted on Monday that the ‘stuff’ being discussed and gossiped in Westminster is ‘not what is actually happening outside the door or the issues raised with me’.

But unfortunately for him, this psychodrama played between two friends who have become enemies is much more than a simple political soap opera, it raises fundamental questions about Mr. Johnson’s number 10 which are potentially damaging and dangerous for its leaders.

Because Mr Cummings’ accusations raise serious questions about the ethics, conduct and culture of Mr Johnson’s government.

His allegations around the renovation of the Downing Street apartment worried some MPs – “if anything gets it, that will be the wallpaper,” said one today – and made sure that what was supposed to be kept behind the black door of the number 10 is now subject to full public, and possibly damaging, scrutiny.

But it is also Mr Cummings’ public criticism of the Prime Minister’s handling of the COVID crisis and his promise to testify and publish all his correspondence that will alarm Mr Johnson.

Mr Cummings pushed the PM for a tougher lockdown last fall and also publicly suggested the government was too slow to close the borders last year. The inflammatory claim that Mr Johnson said he preferred bodies piled up by the thousands is perhaps a taste of what is to come.

The big question is to what extent are these interventions by Mr. Cummings going to pass?

Members tell me that the former senior adviser’s excursion to Barnard Castle has truly been cut short, their mail bags filling up with angry emails and letters from members of the public. So far, the resentment launched against the Prime Minister by his new adversary has not really gone beyond the Westminster bubble.

But that could change as this goes on and if more revelations were to come out. There are already seven inquiries into the lobbying scandal and Mr Cummings is due to appear in committee next month. The numerous allegations on Monday suggest the leak will not stop.

According to one of the Prime Minister’s former allies, these are undoubtedly going to be very delicate weeks for Mr Johnson.

It is also uncomfortable for its ministers and MPs who want to be at the door to talk about the immunization program rather than being asked endlessly about the leaks and revelations.

For now, Conservative members are holding their noses and looking elsewhere. But it is also true that the party supported Boris Johnson and endured these scandals because he was a vote winner.

As one high-ranking member of Parliament told me on Monday, “The Tory Party’s relationship with Boris is very transactional. He wins us the election and we put up with his bullshit. If he starts to be a vote loser, well this will change.”

With 10 days to go before the May election, pay attention not only to how Mr Johnson battles Mr Cummings’ dam, but what he does on May 6 in the Hartlepool by-election and the races for the town hall of Tees Valley and the West Midlands.

Success at the polls will give him a political respite. But as to the substance of the allegations made against him in recent days, they will have to be answered and it could cost him in the longer term.