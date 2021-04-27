Retiree receives $ 1,000 bill for Trump’s payroll tax deferred plan





AURORA, Colorado No one likes to receive their bills in the mail, but when Viola Nathan received an invoice last week, she couldn’t believe what it was.

“This is a formal notice for $ 955.44,” Nathan said. “I freaked out all the time. I really freaked out.”

Last summer then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order supposed to bring pandemic relief by deferring payroll taxes, but that doesn’t mean they were fired.

Many companies have pulled out of the confusing program, but federal employees have not.

This year, their deferred taxes are due.

“We tried to warn that this was going to happen, but people didn’t quite get it,” said Everett Kelly, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, who called Trump’s plan a scam. intended to undermine social security now hitting the federal government. hard workers. “We said it was a scam by the president to endanger federal employees and retirees.”

Most employees will see the money taken from their paychecks in 2021, but Nathan retired last December after 37 years as a federal employee in Colorado. She received an invoice last week for deferred payroll taxes due on May 2.

“I was forced to take out a loan that I didn’t apply for,” Nathan said, “and I have to pay it back within a short period of time.”

Nathan’s daughter, Elena Brown, said they both wanted to warn other federal workers that if they quit their jobs before deferred payroll taxes are paid, they will be billed.

“I don’t think my mom is the only person on this boat,” said Brown, who helps foot his mom’s bill to avoid interest. “It’s the least I can do. She’s helped so much, so it’s obvious to help her. But like I said, there are just other people I know for sure who don’t. ‘may not have that help. “

Editor’s Note: Denver7 seeks advice and feedback from the public to help those in need, solve problems, and empower the powerful. If you know of a community need that our call center could meet, or if you have a story idea for our investigation team, please email us at [email protected] or call (720) 462- 7777. Find more stories from Contact Denver7 here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos