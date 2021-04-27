US to share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries

The United States will release 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from drugmaker AstraZeneca to other countries over the next few months, the White House said on Monday.

The vaccine, which has not been authorized for use in the United States, will be released once it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It could happen in the “next few weeks,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing. The White House has not specified which countries will receive the vaccine, but around 10 million doses are ready to ship once regulatory clearance is granted, Psaki said. The remaining doses are expected to be distributed in May and June. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been widely used in Europe and elsewhere in the world. But the company has yet to apply for an emergency clearance in the United States. The vaccine is believed to be effective in preventing transmission and hospitalization, but the company has faced questions from US regulators over the data from its trials. With no clearance from the Food and Drug Administration, the US government has sat on a stockpile of millions of doses, with more on order.

“We don’t need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against COVID in the coming months,” Psaki said during Monday’s briefing. The White House has expressed confidence that the supply of vaccine doses made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be sufficient for the current vaccination campaign in the United States. More than half of American adults have received at least one injection of the vaccine. Monday’s announcement comes as the Biden administration comes under increased pressure to help other countries in the fight against the virus, particularly India, which has quickly become in recent weeks the world’s worst hotspot against the virus. COVID-19. “The United States has a tremendous number of resources at its disposal, and so if the United States government really gets involved and decides it is going to help an ally and another democracy, I think it can make a big difference,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said in an interview with the NPR Morning Edition. The White House announced on Sunday that it would work to send therapeutics, testing supplies and equipment to India to help generate and transport more oxygen. The White House also said on Sunday it would divert some orders of vaccine equipment made by U.S. companies to India so that more doses of the vaccine could be made there.