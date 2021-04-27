PDM to start ‘mass contact campaign’ after Eid, says Fazl – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: The president of the Pakistani opposition democratic movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced that he had decided to launch a full mass contact campaign after Eidul Fitr next month for which the strategy would be finalized soon at a meeting of leaders parties making up the alliance.

Speaking to reporters after attending a PDM steering committee meeting, the Maulana said the PDM was determined to continue its struggle to rid the nation of the current Pakistan-led government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI ) and ensure freedom and fairness. elections in the country.

The Maulana, who also heads their own faction Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), once again called on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) to reconsider their decision to quit the alliance, saying their doors are still open to them if both parties admit their mistake and accept the majority decision according to democratic standards.

Le Maulana hinted that he was in contact with the PPP leadership, but preferred not to disclose the details. You seem to have knowledge, the Maulana said, smiling at a reporter who asked him if he was in contact with the PPP leadership, including Asif Zardari.

The PDM leader declined to comment on statements by some PPP leaders against the alliance and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

When the PDM Steering Committee was in session, PPP Faisal Karim Kundi issued a statement, saying that hopefully the PDM meeting will also consider the statement by Maryam Nawazs (PML-N Vice President) that the PML-N does not want to dislodge the puppet government. by Imran Khan.

Will today’s PDM meeting also announce the strategy to allow this puppet government to complete a five-year term? Mr. Kundi said.

When a reporter drew the attention of PDM leaders to Mr. Kundis’ statement, the Maulana as well as PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi declined to comment, claiming that they did not wish to respond to inauthentic statements.

Where is such a statement (from Maryam Nawaz)? Can you show me the Maulana asked even before the reporter could finish his question.

When another reporter repeated the allegation that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had managed to flee the country despite being sentenced under a deal, the JUI-F leader was simply an old problem .

Le Maulana criticized the government’s economic policies and said the inertia that existed in the country’s economy today would continue in the years to come.

At their next meeting, party leaders at the PDM will also discuss a strategy after consultations with experts on how to get the country out of the current economic mess, Maulana said.

The PDM chief also criticized the government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation, alleging that the government had not spent a single penny to procure vaccines that were currently available in the country.

He said an insufficient amount of the vaccine had reached Pakistan which he feared would only be administered to the country’s elite and ruling classes.

Without naming any institution, the head of JUI-F said Pakistani institutions were committing excesses against small traders along the borders of Iran and Afghanistan. Without providing any details, he said that institutions were committing violence and even firing bullets at traders.

This was the second meeting of the PDM after the withdrawal of the PPP and the ANP from the alliance earlier this month. The alliance now includes eight parties.

The PPP and the ANP had officially announced their decision to leave the PDM in reaction to notices of justification sent to them for appointing Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate in alleged violation of the unanimous decision of the PDM who had decided to entrust the office to the PML-N.

The PDM, which emerged at a multi-party conference of 10 opposition parties in Islamabad in September last year, held public meetings in almost every major city in the country. However, after the public meeting in Lahore on December 13, the PDM did not announce the second phase of its campaign and actively participated in the by-elections for seats in the National Assembly and the ballot in the Senate.

Earlier Monday, PPP Faisal Kundi, citing a TV interview with Maryam Nawazs, said it was now clear who gave credit to this government and who did not want to resign and who had politicized the issue of resignations. He said it had become clear why the PPP and the ANP had been alienated from the PDM.

Mr. Kundi said that the PPP was the first to implement the strategy suggested by the PDM. Those who accuse the PPP of (forging) a deal should first tell people that it was the PPP strategy to fight this puppet government on all fronts, be it by-elections or senatorial elections, a- he declared.

Mr Kundi said parties that previously insisted on mass resignations would now decide to resign from assemblies because the PPP and ANP were no longer part of the alliance. I hope that the resignation strategy and the date of a long march will also be announced at the PDM meeting.

Posted in Dawn on April 27, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos