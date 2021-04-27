Putin contacts Jokowi to share his grief over Nanggala tragedy





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President of Russia, Vladimir Poutine, contact the president Joko Widodoto offer condolences for the submarine incident KRI Nanggala-402who killed 53 of his crew. “Vladimir Putin offers his condolences to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, regarding the Indonesian navy submarine which sank,” read an official statement published atto place office of the Russian Presidency, Monday (26/4). “The Russian president asks to convey his sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased sailors, as well as to the Indonesian people.” The incident that happened to the Nanggala-402 KRI started to become a concern since last Wednesday. At that point, the submarine would have lost contact. After several days of searching, TNI commander Hadi Tjahjanto announced that KRI Nanggala-402 had sunk and 53 crew members had been killed. 21 years ago, Russia also experienced a similar tragedy: the Russian Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine, Kursk, sank on August 12, 2000. This tragedy is billed as one of the world’s worst submarine accidents, killing 118 crew members. The Russian government says the ship exploded as the crew prepared to fire a torpedo into the Barents Sea. The explosion was allegedly caused by a fuel leak high test proxide(HTP) of one of the torpedoes. [Gambas:Video CNN] When the submarine struck the seabed, 23 crew members remained in compartment 9. However, they eventually died from lack of oxygen. Rescue efforts were also hampered by ice on the water, storms and poor underwater visibility. After several days of carrying out the Kursk rescue operation, Russia felt desperate, but still refused offers of assistance from other countries. The handling of the disaster by the Russian authorities has been criticized by its inhabitants. The victim’s family stamped an official government statement only to cover up the cause of the incident. (isa / has)











