



TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) China, the world’s largest user of coal, said on Tuesday that fossil fuel will play a less dominant role in its energy mix and that despite plans to build new coal-fired power plants, the country will not use it on a large scale. Comments by Li Gao, Director General of the Climate Change Department of China’s Environment Ministry, Follow Commitments Made at Last Week’s Climate Summit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to work with the United States to reduce emissions. In the past, it (coal) was the main source of energy. In the future, it will play the role of providing flexibility for the power grid, Li said at a press conference. And now we still need a certain amount of coal … but we will not develop coal on a large scale, it is very clear and strictly regulated, he added. Li admitted that China is still building new coal-fired power stations, but stressed that they are different from traditional coal-fired power stations and will not emit as much as the power stations used to do. Climate scientists have long advocated a ban on new coal-fired power plants, which would be an important step. China gets about 60% of its electricity from coal and is the world’s largest source of greenhouse gases. During the Trump administration, the United States used China’s broadcasts as an excuse not to act, and in the past, China has pointed to historic U.S. broadcasts as a reason to resist action. Beijing previously set a target for non-fossil energy to account for 20% of the country’s total energy consumption by 2025, which will require additional investment in solar and wind power. Germany and China agreed on Monday to step up cooperation in tackling climate change, both discussing the use of coal and how to reduce it. Xi announced last year that China will be carbon neutral by 2060 and plans to peak in emissions by 2030.

