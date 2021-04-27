Erdogan calls for the overthrow of Biden’s declaration on the Armenian genocide | Voice of America





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called on US President Joe Biden to reverse his claim that the massacre of hundreds of thousands of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I amounted to genocide. In his first comments since Biden’s statement on Saturday, Erdogan said the US leader made baseless, unfair and false remarks about the sad events that unfolded in our geography over a century ago. Erdogan said he hopes Biden will come back from this bad step as soon as possible. The Turkish leader also advised Biden to look in the mirror at the slaughter of Native Americans by European settlers as the United States developed the western half of its territory in the 19th century. “Although all of these truths exist, you cannot lay the charge of genocide on the Turkish people,” he said.

Riot police are stationed nearby as U.S. soldiers stand guard on the roof of the U.S. Embassy during a protest against a statement by U.S. President Joe Biden, in Ankara, Turkey, April 26, 2021. Erdogan said Biden’s statement opened a deep wound in his relations with the United States, a NATO ally, at a time when relations between the United States and Turkey are already unraveled. The United States imposed sanctions when Turkey bought Russian air defense systems against protests from the United States and NATO allies. Nonetheless, the Turkish leader has said he intends to “open the door to a new period” in relations with the United States and discuss any differences with Biden at a NATO summit in June. “We must now put aside our disagreements and consider what steps we can take from here on out, otherwise we will have no choice but to do what is required by the level our ties fell to on April 24. “, did he declare. Late on Saturday, Turkey said it summoned David Satterfield, the US ambassador to Ankara, to condemn the statement by Biden, the first US president to declare the death of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, predecessor of modernity. day when Turkey between 1915 and 1923 constituted a genocide. Armenians say they have been deliberately targeted for extermination through starvation, forced labor, deportation, death marches and outright massacres. Turkey denies genocide or any deliberate plan to annihilate the Armenians. He says many of the victims were war victims or murdered by Russians. Turkey also claims that the number of Armenians killed was well below the generally accepted figure of 1.5 million. Moments after Biden made his statement on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted: “Words cannot change or rewrite history. We will not learn from anyone about our history.” Bidens’ statement kept a campaign promise and came on the same day that Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day was celebrated in Armenia and by the Armenian Diaspora. Every year on this day we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we again pledge to prevent such an atrocity from happening again, Biden said in his statement. The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today. Biden told Erdogan in a phone call on Friday that he intended to make the declaration of genocide.

