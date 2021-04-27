Troops deployed to help government contain Covid surge: ISPR – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani military said on Monday it had deployed troops across the country in response to government calls for help in enforcing recommended measures to contain the Covid-19 surge.

Army troops have reached every district in the country since 6 a.m. today to assist the civilian administration, ISPR director general Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a briefing.

This includes an improved rollout in 16 cities with a very high positivity rate the percentage of people testing positive for the virus of all those tested in one day.

These 16 cities are Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta and Muzaffarabad.

Says that over 75% of Pakistan’s oxygen production is consumed by the health sector

The deployment follows a notification from the Interior Ministry on Sunday, authorizing the deployment of troops under section 245 at the request of the provinces.

The National Coordinating Committee, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had previously requested assistance from the armies to enforce the SOPs on coronaviruses.

In view of the deteriorating epidemic situation, and in accordance with federal government orders for the protection of the population and the protection of public health, the Pakistani military has been called upon to assist civilian institutions across the country. under section 245, the military spokesman said.

The military, he said, would provide full support as an emergency responder.

In this hour of ordeal, the Pakistani army will use all its capabilities to take all possible measures for the health and safety of the population by reaching all corners of the country, added Major General Iftikhar.

Explaining the deployment, he said the army teams deployed in each administrative division were headed by an officer in the rank of brigadier. Meanwhile, at the district level, an officer in the rank of lieutenant colonel would assist the local administration.

Pakistan, in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, faces a very grim situation in which the number of cases has risen sharply, as has the number of people dying from the disease.

The country had reported 157 deaths on Saturday in the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in February last year.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Gen. Iftikhar said: At present, the global death rate from the novel coronavirus is 2.12%, while the death rate in Pakistan has risen to 2.16% . This is the first time since the start of the epidemic that our death rate has exceeded the global rate.

The ISPR chief said the third wave was proving to be much more dangerous and deadly than the first two waves.

Around 4,300 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in critical condition, of which 570 are on life support. The fan occupancy rate in major cities is over 90%, Gen. Iftikhar said.

He said that more than 75% of the oxygen produced in the country is consumed by the health sector. He warned that if the situation persists, the government should divert the oxygen allocated to industry to the health sector.

Posted in Dawn on April 27, 2021

