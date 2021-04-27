Concern devours tri-state residents with families in COVID-ravaged India, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy pledges help

NEW JERSEY (WABC) – Residents of the tri-state area with family and friends in India are in agony after seeing disturbing images of bodies on the streets and learning that hospitals are inundated with COVID patients.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the situation was dire after speaking with Indian Ambassador to the United States Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“The Ambassador has been in the United States since February 3, 2020. Imagine the 15 months this guy has had, and the tragedy in India right now with COVID-19. And the gap is unspeakable. It’s unspeakable. beyond words. I committed to anything we could do in New Jersey with one of the largest Indian diasporas in the United States that we would do on our behalf in our teams. It is not yet clear what that it is. But I wanted to be sure he knew that in their hour of need that we stood with them is supportive, including in our prayers. So keep them in your hearts and prayers. ” , Murphy said.

The governor said the loss of life in India was felt even within his office.

“I had a conversation or text exchange with one of our coworkers, leaving it unnamed but lost a parent over the weekend and Indian. And again we have the three or four biggest American Indian communities, but the per capita concentration, we are number one on the rankings. And given our density. The Indian community in our state is not only large, but it is deeply felt. And so these are our neighbors and their relatives. So please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers. “

(Information below from The Associated Press)

In India, oxygen is running out, intensive care units are operating at full capacity, and almost all ventilators are on. As the death toll rises, the night sky in some Indian cities shines with funeral pyres, as crematoria are overwhelmed and bodies are burned in the open.

The country reported 2,812 more deaths on Monday, with around 117 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour – and experts say even those numbers are likely underestimated. The new infections brought India’s total to more than 17.3 million, behind only the United States.

The worsening crisis contrasts with the improvement in the situation in wealthier countries like the United States, Britain and Israel, which have vaccinated a relatively large part of their population and have seen deaths and infections. fall since winter. India has four times the population of the United States, but Monday had 11 times as many new infections.

As bad as the situation is, experts warn it could get worse.

Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University, said it would be impossible for the country to keep pace in the days to come as it stands.

“The situation in India is tragic and is likely to worsen for a few weeks or even months,” he said, adding that a “concerted global effort to help India in this time of crisis” is desperately necessary.

The United States said Monday it was working to alleviate suffering in India by providing oxygen, diagnostic tests, treatment, ventilators and protective gear.

The White House has also said it will make available sources of raw materials that India urgently needs to make the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Just as India sent aid to the United States when our hospitals were under stress at the start of the pandemic, we are determined to help India when needed,” President Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday.

Help and support was also offered by Archivist Pakistan, who said he could provide relief, including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital x-ray machines, protective gear. and related articles.

Germany’s health ministry said it was urgently working to put in place an aid package for India that included ventilators, monoclonal antibodies, remdesivir, as well as surgical and protective masks N95.

But many say aid is too late – the blackout is a blatant failure for a country that prided itself on being a role model for other developing countries.

Only three months ago Indian leaders were loud, delivering messages that the worst was over.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his victory over the coronavirus, declaring at a virtual World Economic Forum rally that India’s success cannot be compared to that of nowhere else.

A little less than a month later, his Bharatiya Janata party passed a resolution hailing Modi as a “visionary leader” who had already “conquered” the virus.

As early as the second week of March, India’s health minister said the country was “at the end of the game” of the pandemic.

At the same time, patients arriving at Indian hospitals were much sicker and younger than previously seen, prompting health experts to warn India was sitting on a time bomb.

Millions of Hindu worshipers celebrated the Holi festival across the country at the end of March, disregarding social distancing guidelines and masks. Modi and other politicians led massive election rallies where tens of thousands of people participated without masks. And millions more have gathered near the Ganges for special Hindu prayers as recently as last week.

It is now suspected that all of these events may have accelerated the unprecedented boom that India is currently experiencing.

“Many people across India are paying with their lives for this shameful behavior by political leaders,” Udayakumar said.

In a radio speech on Sunday, Modi sought to deflect criticism of what he called a “storm” of infections that had left the country “shaken”.

“It is true that many people are infected with corona,” he said. “But the number of people recovering from the crown is just as high.”

The Indian government said last week it would expand its vaccination program to make all adults eligible, something health experts have long demanded.

But vaccinations take time to show their effect on the number of new infections, and it is questionable whether manufacturers will be able to meet demand. The pace of vaccination across the country also appears to be difficult.

Ordinary citizens are taking matters into their own hands, doing what they say the government should have done a long time ago.

Volunteers, from students to tech professionals, nonprofits and journalists, disseminate information on the availability of hospital beds, critical drugs and oxygen cylinders.

Many have taken to social media, especially Twitter, to collect lists of plasma donors and oxygen supplies.

The system is flawed, but some receive much needed help.