Report: Vaccination rates tend to drop in Wisconsin counties in favor of Donald Trump 4/26/21





Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch

Counties in Wisconsin that overwhelmingly voted for former President Donald Trump, such as Taylor, Clark and Rusk counties, also have the lowest vaccination rates in the states, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a new analysis.

And counties that have turned more Republican, or red, since 2012 have lower vaccination rates than counties that have turned bluer during the same period, report Mary Spicuzza, Andrew Mollica and Rick Barrett.

Education levels are shaping the trend as well as politics, but immunization disparities are not a problem between rural and urban areas, write the reporters. Some small rural counties that voted for Biden had above-average vaccination rates, including Ashland, Bayfield and Iowa.

Top Stories Members of the Wisconsin National Guard administer drive-thru tests for COVID-19 at Thorp High School in Clark County. Clark is one of the lowest-ranked counties in the state for vaccinations. Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

‘When it’s politicized, no one wins’: Vaccinations in many conservative Wisconsin counties lag behind, but health officials hope Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin families to receive $ 171 million in food benefits this summer Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

‘Ready for whatever’s thrown at me’: student teachers reflect on unusual school year Cap Times

Father Altman slammed for COVID protocols and vaccine misinformation La Crosse Tribune

Covid-19 mask warrants again at the center of political battles The Wall Street Journal

A Madison Art Home, General Store: Same Owner, Different Pandemic Retail Experiences Wisconsin State Journal

The Fox Cities Exhibition Center vaccination clinic will close at the end of May; appointments and appointments available this week Appleton Post-Crescent

Communities face decision to host festivals as more people get vaccinated TMJ4 News

To quote

But how do you get people to understand that summer could be even more normal if everyone gets vaccinated? It’s difficult because everyone is an individual and there is a lot of peer pressure.

Sheila Nyberg, director of economic development for Clark County, which has the second-lowest vaccination rate in Wisconsins, speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I know people are trying to get back to normal life. Now that Wisconsinites aged 16 and over are eligible to get the vaccine, it is critically important to develop a plan to get the vaccine and help us ensure that our state and our economy can bounce back and be better. than before this pandemic.

Governor Tony Evers in a statement during World Immunization Week Data to note

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine scorecard, which showed on Monday that 42% of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 31.5% of people aged 65 and over. Meanwhile, 73.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 80.3% of those over the age of 65. Racial disparities persist in the distribution of vaccines. The shares of black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain lower than that of white residents.

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed, especially as more contagious virus variants spread. On Monday, the DHS state reported a seven-day average of 602 new cases, continuing a downward trend over the past two weeks. The state also reported a seven-day average of 7 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total toll to 6,756.

WisContext offers this visualization:

Find a vaccination site near you

DHS has partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccines. Immunizations are usually by appointment only and scheduling appointments with providers can be time consuming due to limited vaccine supply.

Resilient Wisconsin

People are helping others and being resilient during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media @wisconsinwatch or emailing us: [email protected]

Finding a Bright Spot During the Pandemic with Art Wisconsin State Journal

Access to some stories listed in Wisconsin’s COVID-19 update may be limited to subscribers to news outlets that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Related

