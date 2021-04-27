Bill for Jokowi from the GREEN GENERATION Coalition





Suara.com – The civil society coalition that is part of the Indonesian People’s Green Economy Movement (GREEN GENERATION) sent a “bill” letter to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. The GREEN GENERATION sent a letter to gather the government’s commitment to implement low-carbon development policies and prevent the climate crisis on Monday (4/26/2021). In the midst of this corona virus pandemic, GREEN GENERATION realizes that the government is on its ups and downs to suppress the increase in Covid-19 cases and is working to restore the national economy. However, the GREEN GENERATION Coalition notes that the efforts have failed to take into account the long-term needs of the national economic recovery. Therefore, GENERASI GREEN urged Jokowi to consider the importance of low carbon development, climate crisis prevention and efforts to achieve net zero emissions in the National Economic Recovery Policy (PEN). According to the GREEN GENERATION, the government should plan to provide a green fiscal stimulus for a number of sectors that have greatly contributed to the climate crisis, including forestry and land use, energy, agriculture and waste. solid. Read also:

Spokesperson: In fact, Jokowi never said he would make a reshuffle Based on a statement received by Suara.com, the GREEN GENERATION Coalition proposed to the President to include a green stimulus in three sectors, namely agriculture, energy and solid waste. 1. Agricultural sector: green stimulus Program for the rejuvenation of popular plantations with solid monetary work and the development of agricultural enterprises. BPS said that during this pandemic, the agricultural sector actually grew by 1.75 percent. The popular plantation rejuvenation program and the development of the Farmers Corporation are expected to increase yields by 15 to 17 percent and create more than 150,000 workers. In line with low-carbon development, this program is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by 100 million tCO2 within 20 years. 2. Energy sector: green stimulus for the installation of PLTS roofs in buildings managed by 70 ministries / agencies. Read also:

Jalasena’s service stars pinned for 53 fallen KRI Nanggala 402 crew The installation of PLTS Roof in buildings managed by 70 ministries / agencies to comply with the provisions set out in Presidential Decree 22/2017 regarding the National General Energy Plan, will be an example for the community that the government is starting to use renewable energy itself, and this will encourage the growth of environmentally friendly energy production. In its implementation, this program can help reduce emissions by 339,000 tCO2 over 25 years and is also expected to absorb up to 700 workers.







