What happened during the January 6 call between Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy?





On January 6, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol to stop the official count of the Electoral College vote. What then did President Trump know and when did he find out? And how did Trump view the actions of his supporters who stormed the Capitol Police?

The answer: it’s still cloudy.

Trump’s role appeared during an interview with Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., In the April 25 edition of “Fox News Sunday.” During the interview, host Chris Wallace repeatedly stressed McCarthy about the nature of a call between Trump and McCarthy while members of the pro-Trump mob were still in the building.

Taking a closer look at what is known about Trump’s actions, we’ll start with what McCarthy said to Wallace. Overall, we found that McCarthy’s answers were not wrong, but they were evasive, inconsistent with his previous comments, and selectively worded in a manner flattering to Trump.

Congress, meanwhile, has been unable to mount an official bipartisan inquiry into the Capitol storming due to partisan disagreement over its parameters.

In his absence, reporters and the public must piece together Trump’s role that day from a mishmash of unofficial sources.

What McCarthy said on Fox News on Sunday

Here’s the relevant exchange between McCarthy and Wallace, including the screenshots Wallace showed his audience.

Wallace: “When Trump was impeached in February … a Republican congresswoman said this. I want to put it on the screen. She said that while the January 6 riot was in full swing, you phoned President Trump and asked him to cancel. And according to you, she said, the president said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” Is she right? Did President Trump tell you? “

McCarthy: “What I told President Trump about, I was the first person to contact him when the riot was going on. He didn’t see it. To make sure that this was stopped. he did, he released a video later. “

Wallace: “Much later. And that was a pretty weak video. But I’m asking you specifically, he said to you, ‘I guess some people are more concerned about the election than you are?'”

McCarthy: “No, look, my conversations with the President are my conversations with the President. I got involved in making sure that we could stop what was going on inside the Capitol at that time. . The president said he would help. “

McCarthy’s comments drew attention to what they did not say and the possibility that he was gently pedaling the content of his appeal, as Republicans’ chances of winning back the House in the midterm election 2022 may depend on the energy of Trump supporters.

The tone of McCarthy’s comments also conflicted with his remarks on House floor on January 13, just a week after the Capitol breach.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” McCarthy said. “He should have immediately denounced the crowd when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action from President Trump, (to) accept his share of responsibility, quell the unrest and have the President-elect Biden can begin his term successfully. “

What Herrera-Beutler said

McCarthy’s “Fox News Sunday” comments about Trump contradicted public statements by U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera-Beutler, reported by CNN and Trump’s tweets that day.

In February, Herrera-Beutler, R-Wash., Detailed what McCarthy had told him about his Jan.6 call with Trump. Here’s the key part of a statement she tweeted on February 12:

“When McCarthy finally reached out to the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president first repeated the lie that it was antifa that had violated the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the President it was Trump. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the President said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset. than you by election. “

“Since I publicly announced my decision to vote for impeachment, I have shared these details in countless conversations with voters and colleagues, and on several occasions in the media and other public forums.”

In the “Fox News Sunday” interview, McCarthy did not directly deny that Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset than you are about the election.” But he dodged the question, in fact downplaying its significance.

As for McCarthy’s claim to Wallace that he and Trump were “committed to making sure that we can stop what was going on inside the Capitol at the time,” it’s incomplete. According to McCarthy’s earlier account to Herrera-Beutler, he and Trump argued over whether the rioters were antifa members or Trump supporters.

Additionally, McCarthy brought to Wallace’s light that Trump had ended the call by saying he would “do something to make sure that” the insurgency is stopped. It’s not at odds with Herrera-Beutler’s account, but it does put a much more positive gloss on the conversation.

What CNN reported

An article published by CNN on February 12 provided further details of the Trump-McCarthy appeal using anonymous sources.

“An enraged McCarthy told the then president that rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, ‘Who the … do you think you’re talking to? “according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call,” CNN reported. The report says the details of the call were “described to CNN by several Republicans briefed on the matter.”

The article added that “McCarthy urged Trump to call his supporters and engaged in a heated disagreement over who made up the crowd.”

PolitiFact does not use anonymous sources in its reports and could not independently confirm this account. But if the CNN report is correct, McCarthy described a much less controversial conversation during his Fox News interview.

Trump’s timeline that day

What about McCarthy’s portrayal of Trump’s actions that day outside of the phone call? Once again, McCarthy’s account is technically accurate but leaves out the context.

• McCarthy said Trump “hadn’t seen” the assault on Capitol Hill

To a president obsessed with cable TV, that seems unlikely – but it’s not proven wrong.

The New York Times reported that, “at one point, Mr. Trump went to the Oval Office and watched the media coverage of a situation that was becoming increasingly tense.”

And then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, citing “public reports,” that Trump “happily – happily – watched television as the chaos unfolded.”

But the only public reports we could find were press reports citing anonymous sources, so it is impossible to independently verify that McCarthy’s version is false.

• Trump “released a video later” and “said he would help”.

McCarthy’s description here is incomplete.

According to a New York Times timeline published on February 13, Trump’s motorcade returned to the White House at 1:19 p.m. after finishing speaking at a pro-Trump rally on the Ellipse. At 2:12 p.m., rioters broke into the Capitol, leading Vice President Mike Pence to be expelled from the Senate.

At 2:38 p.m. Trump tweeted, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on our country side. Stay in peace!”

At 3:13 pm, he tweeted, “I ask everyone at the United States Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Law and Order Party – obey the law and our great men and women in blue. Thank you ! “

Timeline places Trump-McCarthy call at “around 3:30 p.m.”

At 4:17 p.m., Trump tweeted a video from the Rose Garden in which he said, “I know your pain. I know you are hurt. We had an election stolen from us, it was an overwhelming election, and everyone knows it, especially on the other side. But you have to go home now. … We have to have peace. We must have law and order. We must respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anyone to be hurt. “

At 6:01 p.m., he tweeted: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremonious and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been treated badly and unfairly for so long. Return home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever! “

The building was finally secured around 8 p.m. At that point, Trump had – as McCarthy said on “Fox News Sunday” – released a video. However, it came more than two hours after the Capitol breach, as the violence continued.

Additionally, Trump’s calls in the video for “peace” and “go home now” were joined by sympathy for the rioters’ cause – a more mixed message than McCarthy has indicated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos