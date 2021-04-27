China does not pit the government against the private sector

This product contains quite a few agricultural ingredients, and all are made in the industrial park or in the surrounding villages. The local government did a great job of leadership in organizing various aspects of the noodle making process and making it an industrial production process.

On April 26, President Xi visited an industrial park in Liuzhou City that is exclusively dedicated to producing a food product called river snail rice noodles, which is a delicacy for which Liuzhou is truly famous. The industrial park consists of around 30 companies involved in different stages of the value chain for the manufacture of packaged river snail rice noodles.

As expected, he made some important remarks and speeches along the way. But one of the things he said that really deserves to be highlighted, in my opinion, concerns the development of private enterprises in China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been busy visiting places in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for the past two days during his scheduled tour of southern China. Places he visited include, but are not limited to, a rural village, a local university, a large state-owned enterprise, two municipal governments, and a 1930s Red Army Memorial Museum.

Editor’s Note: Dr John Gong is a professor at the University of International Business and Economics and a research fellow at the Academy of Chinese Open Economy Studies at the University of International Affairs and Economics (UIBE). The article reflects the views of the author, and not necessarily those of CGTN.

Along the way, all health, hygiene and food safety issues were dealt with in an orderly manner. Basically, this is a great achievement of a private-public partnership to turn a homemade food into an industrial packaged goods industry that generated 11 billion yuan in revenue and 300,000 jobs for Liu Zhou in 2020.

While visiting this industrial park, President Xi expressed his hope that private enterprises can develop boldly and confidently. It’s a resounding slap in the face of those prophesying the demise of the private sector under President Xi’s leadership. He basically said that private enterprises are welcome in China and that they are growing rapidly as they should.

More importantly, the story of Liu Zhou’s noodles also resonates with what President Xi has said about the government’s leadership role in private sector development on some occasions. Shamelessly, we reject Ronald Reagan’s famous statement, “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” In this case, in China, the government is the solution.

I’m pretty sure local authorities have had to go out of their way in the past to mobilize and organize local resources for this industry to come to fruition, in terms, quite imaginable, of attracting local or external investment, to provide infrastructure on concessional terms, facilitate access to loans, allow legitimate food safety regulations, and all those accused of “state aid” policies by the West.

The story of Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodles is all that “free market fundamentalists” say no to, but it manifests itself as the embodiment of China’s successful development model.

China’s development model does not pit the government against the private sector. The Chinese development model welcomes, encourages and assists the development of the private sector. Some Western politicians proclaim that this unique model, a model they refer to as state-led capitalism, is a threat to the liberal world trade order and must be fought and repelled.

But apparently the 300,000 people employed in this industry in Liuzhou would categorically say no to this notion. Without the leadership of the local government, there would be no jobs and a better life for them. As for me, there wouldn’t be a tastier, healthier, safer river snail flavored noodles.

This product has not been exported much, and I predict it will sell like hot cakes once marketed internationally. I would strongly suggest to those who oppose the Chinese development model to try this noodle first before expressing their criticism.

(If you would like to contribute and have specific expertise, please contact us at [email protected])