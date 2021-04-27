Babar Azam devotes a special and sincere message to India; fans praise Pakistan captain





Pakistani skipper Babar Azam on Monday offered his prayers for India, which is currently battling the cataclysmic second wave of coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases in India is increasing with each passing day and more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases are reported every day as the ungodly virus continues to plague the country. Azam urged Indian citizens to stay strong amid these trying times days after former Pakistani Shoaib Akhtar also urged his compatriots to help India in this crisis.

Fans praise Babar Azam for remembering India in prayers

Babar Azam took to Twitter and shared a photo of the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, illuminated with the Indian flag as well as the message “Stay Strong India”. The Pakistani captain asked people to unite and pray together. He also encouraged people to follow standard operating procedures against the coronavirus.

Prayers with the Indian people in these dire times. It’s time to show solidarity and pray together. I also ask everyone present to strictly follow the SOPs, as this is only for our safety. Together we can do it. #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/YCLb13ITlO

Babar Azam (@ babarazam258) April 26, 2021

As soon as Babar Azam posted the heartfelt tweet, fans flooded him with replies galore. Several reactions poured in as fans praised the 26-year-old for snubbing the political tension between the two nations and extending his prayers to India which is going through a scorching time. Here’s how fans reacted to Babar Azam’s tweet long after Shoaib Akhtar’s post.

Great gesture !!! It takes a lot of courage to tweet the Indian Tricolor being the skipper of Pakistan ???????????? !! Really mesmerized by your thought of keeping humanity above all else .. ??????

Jagriti Garg (@ JagritiGarg6) April 26, 2021

Thank you so much .?????? Looking forward to you to play T20 world cup in India when the situation becomes normal ??????

Ankit Rao ?????? (@ Ankit_rao1) April 26, 2021

Thank you Prince Babar ??????

We are together in this pandemic. ??????????????

Prashanth Vaari Paata ?????? (@PVoraganti) April 26, 2021

Babar, you are not only a fantastic drummer but a good human being. Be like this forever. And continue to inspire cricketers to come. And thank you for your concern. Let us be Pakistan safe from this deadly pendamic.

Kalpesh B Sawardekar (@b_sawardekar) April 26, 2021

Thank you ?? our neighbors are more united than our own sports “stars”.

Naina (@ sp_chat15) April 26, 2021 Imran Khan expresses solidarity amid India’s second wave

As India battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed solidarity with India. Speaking to Twitter, Imran Khan hoped for a “speedy recovery” for India and the rest of the world. Khan further insisted that the “global challenge” of COVID-19 facing humanity be fought together.

I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021 Coronavirus case in India

India recorded a one-day increase of 3,23,144 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the number of infections to 1,76,36,307. Active cases in the country have crossed the 28 lakh mark, according to data from the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 1,97864 with 2,771 new deaths in one day while recoveries over the past 24 hours were 2.53 lakh. Meanwhile, recording a steady increase, active cases have now risen to 28,82,204, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen to 82.5%.

Update on Vaccine India

No less than 33.6 lakh of new vaccinations have been recorded. Total vaccinations are at 14.53 crore. Notably, more than 10% of the Indian population received at least the first dose of Vaccine India.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM

