Politics
US exports AZ vaccine as India fights ‘heart-wrenching’ Covid surge
The United States on Monday pledged to release up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as India grapples with another catastrophic spike in infections and severe medical shortages, with hospitals overwhelmed and crematoriums at full capacity.
The South Asian giant of 1.3 billion people on Monday recorded 352,991 new infections and 2,812 deaths – its highest level since the start of the pandemic – as its Hindu nationalist government is criticized for allowing mass rallies such as religious festivals and political rallies in recent years. weeks.
But with its healthcare system completely overwhelmed, Western countries are rushing to India’s aid – including the United States, which has been criticized for racking up supplies including the AstraZeneca vaccine, as other countries are battling sprawling epidemics.
“The United States will release 60 million doses of Astra Zeneca in other countries as soon as they become available,” tweeted Andy Slavitt, senior White House adviser on the Covid response.
It was not immediately clear how many doses are ready to ship or where they will go, with Slavitt adding “at the moment there are very few available”.
But President Joe Biden had a telephone interview with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, pledging his country’s “unwavering support to the Indian people who have been affected by the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.”
The United States “is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine equipment and therapeutics,” Biden told Modi, according to a statement.
Others were also rushing to aid from India.
The World Health Organization (WHO) “is doing everything in its power, providing critical equipment and supplies,” its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, describing the situation in India as “beyond heartbreak “.
The United Nations health agency is also sending oxygen, mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies and has transferred more than 2,600 experts from various programs, including polio and tuberculosis, to work with authorities Indian sanitary facilities.
From Britain, the first of nine containers of airline supplies – including ventilators and oxygen concentrators – is expected to arrive in India early Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, promising Britain would do so. “whatever she can” to help.
Germany and Canada have also pledged support, while France announced on Monday that it will send eight oxygen production units as well as oxygen containers and respirators to India.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide out of at least 147 million infected.
Tedros warned that around the world, the number of new cases has been increasing for nine consecutive weeks.
“To put it in perspective,” he said, “there were almost as many cases around the world last week as in the first five months of the pandemic.”
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical officer on Covid-19, told reporters the surge in India was “really, really amazing” – but warned that it was not unique and that several countries had experienced similar trajectories of increased transmission.
“We are in a fragile situation,” she said.
However, some countries in Europe are starting to lift restrictions as the rate of inoculation accelerates.
In Italy – the first European country to be affected by the pandemic in early 2020 and still one of the most affected – bars, restaurants, cinemas and concert halls reopened on Monday.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi admitted this was a “calculated risk” with viral statistics improving but deaths from Covid-19 still increasing by the hundreds every day.
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government was considering easing restrictions for fully vaccinated people.
France is also hoping for further improvement with millions of children returning to school on Monday after a shutdown against a severe third wave.
In Britain, Scottish pubs were allowed to reopen for the first time this year, along with non-essential facilities such as gymnasiums, swimming pools and nail bars.
Elsewhere, countries are tightening restrictions.
In Thailand, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha was fined for not wearing a mask after new restrictions took effect in an attempt to stop an outbreak that saw the death toll reach a record high in one day over the weekend.
Japan’s annual “Golden Week” holiday began with new restrictions in Tokyo and Osaka, where shopping malls have been urged to close and residents urged to avoid non-essential travel.
Tourism dependent islands have recorded less than 100 cases and only two deaths out of a population of 930,000.
In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a full lockdown from April 29 to May 17, as the nation of 84 million people saw the daily death toll from Covid-19 at higher levels than in both. previous peaks from last year.
In Iran, the worst-affected country in the Middle East, the death toll has risen to 70,000, according to health ministry figures, with a record 496 deaths in the past 24 hours.
