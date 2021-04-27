Republicans Orbiting Trump’s Black Star Fail To Derail Bidens In First 100 Days | Republicans





For Democrats, it has been a hundred days of radical legislation, appointments to cross barriers and dare to dream big. For Republicans, a hundred days in the political desert.

The party that controlled the White House and the two chambers of Congress barely four years ago now finds itself excluded from power and struggling to find its feet. As Joe Biden pursues his ambitions to change the political paradigm, Republicans still have a problem with Donald Trump.

The former US president remains the unofficial leader of the party and exerts a massive gravitational pull on its senators, representatives, governors and state parties. Obsessed with culture wars and electoral fraud, Trump’s bias has made it difficult for Republicans to move forward.

Trump is like fire, said Ed Rogers, political consultant and veteran of the Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush administrations. Too close and you burn yourself. Too far, you are in the cold. So the group spends a lot of time talking about fire, dealing with fire, orbiting the fire. It takes a lot of energy from the party.

The election of Barack Obama in 2008 was the last time Democrats swept the boards of the White House, House of Representatives and Senate. On this occasion, the Conservatives exploited the financial crisis to arouse resentment over government spending, spawning the Tea Party and winning back the House in the midterm elections.

It’s much easier to tackle people’s fears of other people and tackle their concerns about culture wars that really don’t exist.

But this time looks very different. Republicans were forced to watch from the side as Biden oversaw the distribution of 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccination while lowering unemployment. They failed to find a consistent line of attack against its $ 1.9 billion Covid relief package, which opinion polls have shown to be popular with the public, including Republican voters. .

Instead of setting a clear alternative agenda, the party has spent much of the past three months grappling with issues that drive Trump’s base, such as the rights of transgender athletes and Dr. Seuss’ six-pound takedown in because of racist content. In this void cancellation policy, culture and vigilance are the rallying cries, while the loudest voices, such as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, are also the rallying cry. more extreme.

Michael Steele, former Republican National Committee chairman, said: When you don’t have a plan you are heading for what you think is good and it creates tensions and divisions that move people emotionally rather than practically. So the reality is that you are going to talk about Dr Seuss when you have nothing to say about Covid-19. You are going to talk about transgender issues when you have nothing to say about infrastructure.

He added: It’s much easier to tackle people’s fears of other people and tackle their concerns about culture wars that really don’t exist. But at the end of the day, when you watch your family get sick and die, when you’ve lost your business, when you’ve been fired from your job in the middle of a global pandemic, you don’t care about Dr. Seuss.

So the reality is you are going to be talking about Dr Seuss when you have nothing to say about Covid-19 Michael Steele. Photograph: John Nacion / NurPhoto / Rex / Shutterstock

Republicans have also passed new restrictive voting laws to appease activists pushing Trump’s big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. When companies raised objections to such measures in Georgia, the party went on a rampage and questioned its long-standing relationship with big business, yet another sign of an identity crisis under Trump.

His efforts to curb Bidens’ momentum, for example by focusing on a surge in migrants at the US-Mexico border, failed; the president has a 59% approval rating, according to the Pew Research Center study.

The Trump accusation of Sleepy Joe failed to hold up, as verbal slippages by 78-year-old presidents proved relatively rare, while Bidens’ identity as a white man shielded him from the instincts of base who were whipped against Obama and Hillary Clinton. And his long-standing reputation as a non-threatening moderate made it difficult for Republicans to credibly define him as a dangerous radical.

Steele commented: It goes back to the countryside. They tried to paint this guy a certain way and put him in a box. He’s just not boxable the way Republicans would politically box him: try to create the impression that this guy is a left-wing dictator or a sheep wolf.

People have a 50 year relationship with this man. They know who he is and so it didn’t help them as it may have served them with someone like Barack Obama, whom the country largely ignored when he entered the scene.

The iron laws of politics suggest that if Republicans remain patient, sooner or later Biden will suffer a major downfall or setback. The coronavirus can prove to be stubbornly long-lasting, the border crisis can start again, or there can be a completely unpredictable lightning strike. Even in the current climate, Republicans remain confident to win the House back next year given that a party of first-term presidents typically struggles mid-term.

Trump still sucks all the oxygen out of the room for Republicans

Nothing can be taken for granted, however, in a world rocked by both Trump’s election and a pandemic that claimed the lives of half a million Americans. Bob Shrum, a Democratic strategist, said: Talking about the border when everyone cares about Covid and the economy, talking about Dr Seuss, is not the road to electoral victory.

Biden is on a fairly stable path to dealing with the pandemic and opening up the economy and, if he does and does it well, he has a chance of being the third president in a hundred years to do well midway through after his first term. election.

Typically, a party that has taken an electoral beating holds a post-mortem and regroups in an attempt to broaden its appeal. One would also have expected Republicans to heed the deadly January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill and change course.

But Trump continues to cast a long shadow from his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where a procession of party leaders paid tribute. The 45th President told Fox News last week he would campaign aggressively during his mid-term and very seriously consider running for the White House again in 2024, ensuring the party stays paralyzed.

Monika McDermott, professor of political science at Fordham University in New York, observed: He always sucks all the oxygen in the room for Republicans. Some of them seem happy with this, some not, but no one seems able to overcome this on behalf of the party or come forward as an alternative to Trump in terms of party leadership. So at this point they’re stuck with it.

