Scottish elections are a chance to reject Boris Johnson, his lies and bigotry, and Tories slam Angus Robertson





Now the quack prime minister has been splashed in the papers for saying That the bodies pile up by the thousands. After 127,000 deaths from Covid in the UK, he must resign if he says something so tasteless and unacceptable. The post of Prime Minister Johnsons is plagued from within by sordid, cronyism and the conservative civil war. From Greensill’s lobbying scandal, public funding to his undeclared girlfriend and Covid PPE contracts for Tory donors to renovating his Downing Street apartment, BoJo is on display. Many of the damaging revelations come from his own camp. Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve says Johnson is a vacuum of integrity while former Prime Minister Dominic Cummings’ sidekick is on the way to war. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Former Vote Leave strategist and Downing Street svengali seems to be telling everyone that the Bojos are the most damaging. The latest concerns donation plans to renovate the Prime Minister’s apartment which Cummings describes as unethical, senseless, possibly illegal, “adding that this almost certainly violated the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations. if they were led as he intended In some ways it’s hard to decide who you could or should believe. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Scottish election 2021: Radically green transport policies could become a reality … Commentator James OBrien hit the nail on the head: Who do you think? A bastard who’s spent his whole life lying to wives, mistresses, voters, employers and party leaders or a nutcase who won Brexit by sticking a massive lie on a bus and claims he drove 60 miles with her baby in the back of the car. to test his eyesight? This second-rate melodrama would be dismissed as completely unbelievable as a dramatic scenario, but it is in fact maladministration in the UK. These are the people who rule our country and make life and death decisions. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6%"/> Boris Johnson, seen feeding a lamb at Moor Farm in Stoney Middleton, England, is a serial embarrassment, says Angus Robertson (Photo: Rui Vieira / AP) These are the same people who believe they have the right to rule Scotland without our democratic consent and who want to prevent Scotland from being in charge of its Covid recovery. These are the same Tories who have tacit support from the Labor Party and the Liberal Democrats to rule without winning a national election in Scotland since 1955. Where are the Scottish Conservative apologists in all of this? Where’s Douglas Ross? Where’s Ruth Davidson? After all these chauvinistic postures, standing on tanks, it turns out that they are surrender monkeys. Desperate to embrace the ermine of the House of Lords and soon lose the Scottish Parliament election, they defend the bad Conservative government in the UK and say as little as possible about the Boris Johnson scandal. Scotland must categorically reject Johnson and everything he stands for at the polls. Let’s use the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections to show that we are choosing a different future, where Scotland is in charge of taking over the Scots and not Johnson. Re-elect Nicola Sturgeon as our competent and trusted Prime Minister and ensure a choice over Scotland’s independent future in the EU. Johnson decided to avoid Scotland ahead of the Holyrood election. Let us remind him how unpopular he and his poverty-stricken UK government are in Scotland by using the two SNP votes on May 6. Angus Robertson is SNP candidate for Edinburgh Central A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos