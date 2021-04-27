Hanuman Jayanti: PM Modi Asks Lord Hanuman’s Blessing As COVID Cases Rise | India News





New Delhi: Indian political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, greeted citizens on Tuesday April 27 on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. PM Narendra Modi brought it to his official Twitter account to say hello to everyone. He wrote, in Hindi: “Hanuman Jayanti’s auspicious occasion is a day to remember the compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish we will continue to receive his blessings in the ongoing fight against the epidemic. de Corona. May her life and her ideals always be an inspiration to us. “ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2021 Union Home Secretary Amit Shah also praised people on Hanuman Jayanti. He tweeted: “Best wishes to all on ‘Hanuman Jayanti’. May Sankat Mochan Shree Hanuman bless the health of all by removing all suffering and empower all compatriots to fight this epidemic. Long live Rama!” ” ! pic.twitter.com/qFMDJDZLTt Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 27, 2021 Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took it to his Twitter to greet Hanuman Jayanti. The congress leader shared an image of Lord Hanuman with a clear caption that read: Happy Hanuman Jayanti everyone! ! pic.twitter.com/tLhBdjR6Uu Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2021 Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the citizens by posting, “Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. May you get rid of all the crises in your life and be healthy and safe, this is my prayer to Hanumanji. “ , Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 27, 2021 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted some verses from “Hanuman Chalisa” and asked God to give strength, intelligence, wisdom and good health to everyone. See the full tweet here: ,,, Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2021 Live







