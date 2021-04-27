Politics
What makes the Party leadership an institutional force in China?
The term “Chinese characteristics” may be familiar to you if you regularly read books, articles, and online content about China. But what do we mean by Chinese characteristics?
According to President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, what reflects the realities of China the most is that the country is under the leadership of the CPC, and that is what it means. ‘Chinese characteristics’ expression. .
The CCP leaders have won the recognition and support of the Chinese people over decades of seeking and struggling for national independence and prosperity.
Over the past 100 years, the CPC has grown from a small group of around 50 members to one of the largest parties in the world with over 90 million active members.
Prior to the founding of the Party, China struggled with a society beset by feudalism and colonialism, with many lives torn apart by the relentless conflicts erupting within the Chinese border. The CCP, which was founded in July 1921, instilled hope in the masses.
At the time, China was largely made up of peasants who did not own land and were subjugated by landowners. Through strategies such as “encircling the city with the country” and reform initiatives such as redistributing land to peasants, the Party mobilized the vast majority of the peasantry and formed a united front comprising workers, peasants. , democrats and intellectuals, successfully leading the Chinese. people to defeat those who oppose Chinese unification while rooting out the historic woes that have made China vulnerable.
The People’s Republic was founded amidst cheers and excitement. But the Party’s mission did not end there. Since then, China under the CCP has continued to make great strides in social welfare and economic prowess.
In the 30 years since the founding of the country, the CCP, guided by the principle of autonomy, has devoted itself to the industrialization of China. With the emphasis on speeding up the process, a complete industrial system has been put in place. In 1978, Deng Xiaoping initiated the policy of reform and opening up, paving the way for the country’s rapid economic growth.
Revolutionary reform initiatives have injected energy and vigor into China’s economic development. But new challenges have also arisen in the meantime. To overcome these products of the day, CPC formulated approaches that progressed over time, emancipating the mind and seeking truth from facts that would set the country on a new course. As China has learned from the experience of developed countries in developing market economies, a sophisticated social management and economic system with Chinese characteristics gradually took shape.
In more than four decades of openness, China has made profound achievements and has become the world’s second-largest economy. The goal of leading the people to prosperity has been achieved.
The 18th and 19th CPC National Congresses have become another defining moment for China. Xi, who said socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, has put questions about the welfare of the Chinese people in a more important position.
“This is a new historic milestone in China’s development. It will be an era for Chinese people of all ethnic groups to work together and work hard to create a better life for themselves and ultimately achieve common prosperity for themselves. all of them, ”he said.
The most successful of efforts to improve people’s lives is China’s ultimate victory in eradicating absolute poverty.
Over the past eight years, the 98.99 million poor rural residents living below the current poverty line have been lifted out of absolute poverty and the 832 poor counties and 128,000 villages have been taken off the poverty list.
Xi attributed this major achievement to the centralized and unified leadership of the CCP, which he said provided a “political and organizational guarantee” to China’s poverty reduction efforts.
China’s constitution specifies that the government, the body responsible for exercising state power and administering state affairs, operates under the leadership of the Party. Within this framework, the PCC presents long-term objectives, strategies and guiding principles for the country, while the National People’s Congress formulates the corresponding policies and the government is responsible for their implementation.
This policy framework has the advantage of ensuring effective policy execution, ensuring that once decisions and arrangements are made at the highest level, they are quickly and correctly implemented by all. levels of government.
Meanwhile, the centralized and unified Party leadership allowed him to oversee the overall situation and coordinate all branches of government and the Party. Throughout the campaign, the CPC led the anti-poverty work with its 90 million members, and party leaders at all levels were held to bear primary responsibility for achieving the ambitious goals.
Summarizing China’s experience in conquering absolute poverty, Xi said the country has paved the way for poverty reduction and formed an anti-poverty theory with Chinese characteristics.
“We must guarantee the main status of the people and adhere to the Party’s commitment to serve the public good and exercise power in the interest of the people,” Xi said.
