Republican circus Trump gears up for another tour





The ex-president’s loyalists in Washington and media backers prove they don’t need him in the White House or blazing Twitter to stoke his stew of lies, false realities, attacks on democracy, circus politics and racial grievances. The test of their approach will not be whether it is true. The question is whether it works to help Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has anchored his own reputation on the autocratic and vengeful ex-president, to win the speaker’s hammer next year.

It’s not as if rampant lies and cartoonish antics are the only options for the GOP.

Of course, Democratic President Joe Biden spent his first 100 days providing the kind of governance – in the face of the worst public health crisis in 100 years – that Trump dumped as soon as he thought it could hurt him politically. But it’s an open question whether the ex-Republicans who took a chance on Biden after being alienated by Trump are all in favor of the multi-trillion dollar transformation of America’s economy and society that the president has. foresees. Additionally, midterm voters are often receptive to limiting presidents who seem to read their mandates too much.

With that in mind, Republican House Leader No. 3 and Trump heretic Liz Cheney of Wyoming argued on Monday that Biden was pursuing “leftist policies even further than we might have imagined and certainly that’s what he campaigned on. ” The right-wing’s favorite hate figure – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal from New York – nailed the case, saying progressives expected a “more conservative administration.” The GOP also has an opening on Biden’s handling of a wave of child migrants across the southern border, his efforts to renew a nuclear deal with Iran and reverse Trump’s disruptive foreign policy.

Yet the approach of most members of the Republican Party, which remains dominated by an aberrant ex-president who insulted his country’s founding values ​​by trying to steal an election he lost, is closer to caricature. than a conservative argument in principle in favor of an alternative government.

Republican voters are being mistakenly told that Biden isn’t just coming for their guns, but also for their burgers; that a president who wants to spend billions to help American workers actually wants to tax them in misery, rather than making life a little less comfortable for the one percent rewarded by Trump.

The attacks are sometimes inconsistent, but they still create a blatant false narrative. Biden, for example, managed to push through a $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief program and, with his huge social safety net bills, makes a passable impression of Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. Not bad for a president who Trump supporters say is senile, doesn’t know where he is, and can barely string together a sentence.

Again, the truth is not important to Trump’s biggest supporters – the goal is to dismiss enough misinformation to sow doubt, cynicism, and confusion.

Trump apologists threaten democracy

The departure of the 45th president did little to stop the wars of conservative culture. Instead, he’s simply brought new actors to the forefront as they add their voices to the barrage of lies.

Some of the former president’s fans have taken to Fox News and social media to attack jurors’ motives after Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction, rather than dwell on the horror of George Floyd’s excruciating death with one knee on the neck.

There’s Fox star Tucker Carlson, who endorsed the racist “big replacement” conspiracy theory adopted by white nationalists, which claims Democrats import immigrants from the developing world to dilute Americans’ votes.

Others are actively trying to create a new truth to deny the actions of the mob that swept across the US Capitol after he told them to “fight like hell” to reverse his electoral defeat.

And one of the former president’s main apologists on this issue is Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican who has now turned to undermine the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Trump’s favorite Fox hosts used Monday night to throw another thick haze of misinformation over the masks ahead of Biden’s speech on the matter on Tuesday.

Across the country, pro-Trump lawmakers are making it harder for black Americans to vote and argue they must act to reassure those who are suspicious of the electoral system – in large part because of Trump’s blatant lies. Perhaps most perniciously, Trump’s cronies are misreporting Arizona’s long-standing election. It won’t bring him back to the Oval Office but will further torch American democracy to appease the vanity of a defeated leader. Social media companies and media outlets that highlight Trump’s obvious lies are accused of censoring or “quashing” conservative voices.

Democrats, according to Trump supporters, want to get rid of the police altogether, not introduce reforms. Never mind that they are working with GOP senators to ban officers from using choke blocks and make it easier to chase bad cops after Floyd’s death.

Given that this sort of stunt and grievance policy in recent years has lost Republicans, the House, the Senate, and the White House, it may seem like a bad bet. And Biden’s approval ratings, higher than Trump has ever achieved – particularly on the pandemic – suggest the public prefers a president who does not impose his imposing ego on the country, or who does not openly lie and stirs up the most painful national divisions before breakfast. Biden also purposefully created a character as a repairman who is just trying to get the country back on its feet.

History suggests, however, that no matter what, a first-term president tends to get hammered in midterm elections. And the Democratic majorities are so slim that even a few points away from the president could leave him hostage to a Republican House and Senate from January 2023.

The census shows a shift in power

The implication of the new census data released on Monday could also be serious for Democrats, as it showed population shifts from the Midwest and Northeast to Trump country in the south.

The data generally supported expectations that the GOP could win up to a handful of House seats in the 2022 midterm election. Given their single-digit majority, that could mean big problems for Democrats. . Midterms are often what political scientists call grassroots elections, which means only the party’s most committed supporters show up. If so, keeping the millions of Trump supporters outraged and seeking revenge could be a decisive strategy for Republicans and will require Democrats to be just as enthusiastic about protecting a president who will not be on the job. stroke.

McCarthy, who briefly condemned Trump’s actions before the Capitol was taken on Jan.6 before making a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago, clearly executed all of these calculations in his head. He came across a profile recently published in the New York Times as half-engaged in a Faustian pact to wallow in Trump’s lies to fulfill his ambitions to be president and half-frightened by the former president’s fury. . will get there. If Biden succeeds in pulling the country out of the pandemic and entering a new economic golden age, he will have a powerful argument to make with promising commuters who could prove electorally decisive again in 2022.

And while Trump’s excess could help House candidates avoid major right-wing challenges and electrify relatively small electorates in their districts, the strategy could backfire on the larger Senate electorates. And a group of Trump candidates in the swing states could scare the moderates and complicate a map already defying Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell’s hopes of winning back the Senate.

But since Trump remains very popular among the Republican base, has no intention of leaving, and – as always – uses his party as an instrument of his personal revenge, this is the Republicans’ only strategy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos