Stop playing both ends against the middle





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to meet and listen to the reservations of Pakistani lawmakers from Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who spoke in favor of separated party leader Jahangir Tareen, Geo News reported Monday.

The prime minister, sources say, is expected to meet with at least 30 PTI lawmakers today (Tuesday). MPAs and party MPs close to the former leader will present Tareen’s case to the prime minister, the sources confirmed.

Last week, PTI lawmakers backing Tareen refused to hold a meeting with a committee formed by the prime minister to speak with them, insisting they wanted the prime minister himself to listen to their reservations.

“Imran Khan is our captain, and we will only present our grievances before him,” lawmakers said, according to sources.

Previously, PTI lawmakers had offered to quit the assemblies in support of Tareen, during a meeting held at his residence in Lahore.

Sources familiar with the meeting informed Geo News that more than 30 members of national and provincial assemblies attended the meeting and discussed the party’s upcoming roadmap, with a majority offering to step down.

According to sources, the resignation offer has not been unanimously accepted by all lawmakers as a suitable measure yet. Lawmakers were of the opinion, however, that if the “injustices” against Tareen continued, then the option to resign from the assemblies should be exercised. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said during the inauguration ceremony of the South Punjab Secretariat at Circuit House in Multan that PTI activists should not worry about the deviation of four MPAs or deputies.

Without taking any names, the minister said that disgruntled people must take a stand and not play both sides against the middle. Qureshi said the PTI was the only party to take political restructuring measures after the culmination of One Unit and the 1973 Constitution.

“Today is a historic day. It is an honor for the PTI to have initiated measures for the southern province of Punjab in the form of the opening of a secretariat in Multan, he said.

Qureshi said it was a transfer of power and funds allocated to the region will now be spent here, unlike in the past. He lambasted the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), which did nothing for the masses in southern Punjab.

He said that Syed Yusuf Gilani, when he became prime minister, could not make the new province. He said the PPP had always told the masses that it would create a new province for them in southern Punjab, while the PML-N would force people to fight.

The Minister congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan who had the honor to take practical steps for the new province by opening a secretariat for the south of Punjab.

Critics of the PTI should see for themselves that the party has laid the groundwork for a new province by installing the secretariat here, the minister noted.

ZA Bhutto, he recalled, had allocated a quota for rural and urban Sindh, and this measure had opened up employment opportunities for the Sindhi masses. Future decisions in southern Punjab would be made here and not in Lahore, Qureshi said.

