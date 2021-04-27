Trump’s aides urge him to do PSA on vaccination





By Elizabeth Cohen | CNN

With polls showing about half of Republicans are not keen on getting the Covid-19 vaccine, some of former President Donald Trump’s advisers are encouraging him to make a public service announcement encouraging his supporters to roll up their sleeves, according to two former senior Trump administration officials. officials.

Officials have stressed that reluctance to vaccinate Republicans could threaten herd immunity and that Trump supporters will listen to him – and just about him.

“Vaccines are widely regarded as one of Trump’s greatest accomplishments, and Trump understands that this legacy is in jeopardy because half of his supporters are not taking the vaccine,” one official said. “It’s just not yet clear whether he understands that he’s the only one who can fix this problem.”

The other official agreed.

“In Trump country, if you want to call it that, there are still a significant number of people who are unsure [Covid-19] is a real thing, despite people getting sick, and there is a lot of suspicion about the vaccine, ”the source said. “They literally told me, ‘I want to hear from the president on this.’ I don’t think they’re going to listen to anyone else.

Trump told Fox News last week he would be doing an “advertisement” for the vaccine, but has not made a firm commitment.

“They want me to make a video,” Trump said in his April 19 interview with host Sean Hannity. “They want me to make a commercial saying: take the vaccine, and they think it’s very important and I definitely would.”

However, one person close to Trump disagreed that he should take this approach. “He shouldn’t be pushing these vaccines. His group doesn’t exactly endorse vaccines and that could backfire, ”the person said.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

Trump did not participate in an ad campaign with other former presidents

It’s a basic principle of public health: getting respected voices – like politicians, celebrities or athletes – to advocate for a particular public health measure, and others will likely follow.

All of the living former presidents, besides Trump, and their wives, appeared in an ad campaign launched last month to encourage people to get vaccinated. In addition, former President Barack Obama made a video with retired basketball stars Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley titled “Roll Up Your Sleeves”.

Trump’s team says he was not invited to participate in the PSA featuring former presidents, according to a senior Trump adviser.

Trump has expressed little interest in joining his predecessors in promoting the vaccine, and the team that organized the PSA did not consider it likely that the 45th president would attend, leaving little openness to its inclusion, according to one. person close to the project.

In the Fox interview, Trump said, “I encourage them to take it. I do, ”referring to his supporters.

However, Trump has only spoken out a few times to encourage vaccination.

Trump and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, were vaccinated before leaving the White House in January. More than a month later, he publicly admitted to having been vaccinated.

In a February 28 speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump told the public “how painless this vaccine is, so everyone is going to get the vaccine.”

Then last week Trump made the case for the vaccine in an interview with the New York Post.

“The vaccine is a good thing and people should take advantage of it,” Trump told columnist Michael Goodwin. “No one should be forced, we have our freedoms. But I highly recommend it because it is a real lifeline.

Most Republicans are reluctant to get vaccinated

Fifty-four percent of Republicans are reluctant to be vaccinated against Covid-19 – or are even outright opposed, according to a survey carried out in March by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In this survey of 1,862 adults, 29% of Republicans said they definitely would not get a vaccine; 6% said they would only get it if needed, 19% said they would wait to see and 46% said they had already obtained it or would get it ASAP.

These attitudes resulted in relatively low uptake of the vaccine in many states that voted for Trump in the 2020 election.

According to a CNN analysis of the percentage of 18 and over with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the top 10 states are: New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Mexico, Maine, New Jersey, Hawaii, Rhode Island and California. All are states that President Joe Biden won last November.

The last 10 states in this metric Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, Wyoming, West Virginia, Georgia, Idaho, Arkansas and South Carolina. Trump won all of those states last year except Georgia.

A third former Trump official said there were concerns as early as last summer that too many Republicans would say no to the vaccine.

“On Facebook I saw a ton of hesitation for this group – just insane hesitation already and we knew it was just going to get worse,” the official said.

The official said Trump ally Michael Caputo briefly mentioned to Trump last fall that it would be good for the president to get a PSA vaccine after the election.

One of the other former officials noted that recently Caputo “notably actively discussed” the possibility of doing a PSA with the Trump team.

“Michael takes this very seriously and sees it as a big public health issue,” the source said. “His departure, because he’s so connected to the president, is going to be really energetic and incredibly helpful.”

A former aide met Trump in April

Caputo served as assistant secretary for public affairs in the US Department of Health and Human Services until he took leave in September after being diagnosed with throat cancer. He left his post after apologizing for a conspiracy-theory laden speech he made against career government scientists in which he accused them of “sedition” and working to undermine Trump.

In an April 8 Instagram post, former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer posted a photo of a dinner party at Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago the night before, noting that it was “great to meet old friends, ”including Caputo.

Caputo confirmed to CNN that he met Trump in Mar-a-Lago on April 7 and that the two “spoke about the reluctance to get vaccinated and what can be done about it.”

Historians have said Trump’s last year in office will define his legacy – a year marked by his failure to contain a raging pandemic and his incitement to rioting mobs on the U.S. Capitol.

Former Trump administration officials have said they don’t want to see Trump’s efforts to develop a Covid-19 vaccine – dubbed Operation Warp Speed ​​- undone by reluctance to vaccines, including the reluctance of his own supporters.

“I see Operation Warp Speed ​​fail, and that really concerns me,” said one of the senior officials. “If we don’t get half of these people into the immunized column, we’re probably not going to achieve community immunity, and if we don’t, the president’s immunization legacy is dead.”

The other senior official said Trump supporters would respond well to the former president “taking ownership of Operation Warp Speed” and discussing how he and the former first lady were vaccinated.

“He could talk about how [vaccine uptake] is the way to bring the country back to where it needs to be economically and socially, using its language which it uses with its supporters. I think it would be really powerful, ”the source said.

