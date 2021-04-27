Ministry of Investment should be able to defeat regulatory obesity

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Research Center for Indonesian Political Studies (CIPS) believes that the Ministry of Investment to be formed by President Joko Widodo must have a clear and explicit role, among others, in the fight against regulatory obesity which often hinders investments in various regions.

“The formation of the Ministry of Investment may reflect the government’s commitment and seriousness in improving the investment climate, but it is still not clear whether this ministry will be able to meet the challenges of overlapping regulations that have hampered investment, ”Associate Research Center for Indonesian Policy Studies (CIPS) Andree Surianta said in a written statement in Jakarta on Tuesday (4/27/2021).

According to him, the business community, which welcomed the investment reforms initiated by the law on job creation and continued with presidential decree 10/2021, still have doubts about the impact on obesity. and overlapping regulations at ministerial and local levels.

“In whose hands over 70 percent of regulations are located, and are often the source of barriers to investment licensing.”

CIPS also highlighted the need for certainty whether the existing Online Single Submission Authority (OSS) and integrated licenses of various ministries / agencies and local governments under one roof would be returned to the relevant ministries / agencies and local governments. or even fully supported by the Ministry of Investment.

“Apart from that, there are also areas of activity that are currently not under the authority of BKPM, for example oil and gas and financial services. It is not yet clear whether this will become the domain of this ministry. Regardless of the form, special care needs to be taken. Avoid duplication of powers, as investment can occur in all areas of business, ”Andree said.

In other words, to ensure the fluidity of investment in Indonesia, special attention is needed so that the Ministry of Investment does not create new overlapping regulations that will in fact hamper investment.

He argues that the types of investments targeted should be those that bring or develop new knowledge and technologies in the country.

Previously, the head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said that the formation of the Ministry of Investment was the prerogative of President Joko Widodo and that he did not have the authority to provide an explanation regarding the ministry. .

“I am an assistant to the President. So the question is Mr President’s policy, sorry, with all due respect, we are not in a position to explain because it is not in the field of the BKPM, “he said at a virtual press conference on the investment realization exhibition on Monday (4/26/2021).

Bahlil’s response was raised when asked about the formation of the Ministry of Investment and the status of BKPM, which is said to be on its way to becoming a ministry.

Among the various issues that have developed, the formation of the Ministry of Investment will also be headed by a minister. The name of the former president of HIPMI was also to be a strong candidate for the post of Minister of Investment.

However, according to Bahlil, decisions regarding the election of state officials are entirely in the hands of the president. He also admitted that he would continue to focus on the task he was doing now.

“As an assistant you have to know yourself. It is the authority of the president. It is the prerogative of the president,” he said.

According to him, as assistant to the president, BKPM will carry out the task entrusted to it to maintain the investment climate, increase the realization of investments and encourage convenience for investors who wish to invest in Indonesia. Likewise, to encourage the creation of a new business world.

