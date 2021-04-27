Something has changed for Modi. Perception management no longer works

Text size:

For once Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could have taken over the political guru he did not want to recognize in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a meeting of chief ministers with the prime minister last Friday, Kejriwal opted to broadcast his remarks live, drawing reprimand of Modi for breaking the protocol and tradition of an internal meeting.

Given that PM’s remarks during meetings with CMs on Covid-19 are always broadcast live, it was difficult to understand why a CM’s remarks on the state of affairs are being treated as a violation of protocol or a secret. The PM is not known to get upset publicly, at least. What might have upset him was Kejriwals’ obvious attempt to blame the Center for his government’s failures. And he was doing it smartly by advocating for the centers to help meet the oxygen needs of Delhi hospitals. The CM apologized to Modi but won the optics battle.

Losing the narrative war

This brief exchange at the PM-CMs meeting gave an idea of ​​how the second wave of Covid put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the center on a sticky wicket. A party that celebrated Modis’ victory over the coronavirus until recently appears to be fumbling around in seeking to give the narrative its strong point once.

This is because the BJP has always had a definite pattern for building a positive narrative, no matter how serious the reality on the ground is. And the strongest of them was what was summed up in the All is well song in Amir Khan-star 3 idiots. Remember the song Jab life ho out of control, honthon ko karke gol, sitee bajaa ke bol all izz well? As this writer and his family remain isolated, nervously watching scenes outside of hospitals on TV and social media, the following line from the song gives goosebumps: Murgi kya jaane ande ka kya hoga / life milegi ya tawe by fry hoga / koi na jaane apnaa future kya hoga / honthon ko karke gol, sitee bajaa ke bol,everything is fine.

Personal demons aside, the all is well story has really worked in the past. Whether it is the demonetization of high value banknotes or the continued economic downturn, people have forgotten all the issues, with Modis’ all-well-assurance and the promise to make India a $ 5 trillion saving just as a seemingly stillborn baby started kicking after hearing Amir Khan say. the three words of3 idiots. As the second wave of Covid infections hit India like a storm with the much-vaunted overhaul of health infrastructure, nothing is going well for the ruling party to sing this song.

70 years against five years

The second pillar of the ruling parties’ narrative was 70 years versus five / seven years. All these decades of rule by the opposition parties have been a waste. It was left to the Modi government to strengthen the health infrastructure when the coronavirus hit the country. Even gasoline and diesel prices remain high because no government in the past does anything to reduce dependence on imported oil.

In fact, nothing meaningful happened in India for 70 years from independence until 2014, 67 years to be precise. Having taken the credit for putting in place a robust public health infrastructure to defeat the coronavirus last year, the BJP cannot blame the opposition for the complete lack of preparation for the second wave.

Besides the failures of successive governments in 70 years, BJP leaders have found many other problems setting the agenda of the Tablighis as the alleged super-propagators, the Chinese origin of the virus and mismanagement by non-BJP governments. (remember the interventions of Amit Shahs in Aam Aadmi Delhi led by the party and the results of the central teams in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana?), among others. There is nothing that makes the difference between governments on party lines today. If Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are witnessing an upsurge in infections and the erosion of health infrastructure, the same is true of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. If patients die in Delhi hospitals for lack of oxygen, so do those in Haryana. And instead of Tablighis, TV screens were showing images of sadhus taking Kumbhsnanand the main BJP leaders at large electoral rallies.

I can’t even hit Rahul Gandhi

Last but not least, the BJP has always relied on Rahul Gandhi, in the face of opposition, to give him an argument for discussion. But, for a change, the congressional leader has been at the top of the game since the start of the Covid crisis last year. Who would have thought that the BJP would end up imitating Gandhi who had called off election rallies in West Bengal, citing the Covid threat? Also, who would think that BJP leaders would feel political insecurity because of the Covid relief work carried out by Youth Congress President Srinivas BV and AAP MP Dilip Pandey?

Where the BJP seems to lose intrigue is in its inability to change its narrative to suit changing situations. So when the Modi government faces the heat, it is the same old tactic deployed to denigrate the opposition and sing Modi’s hymns.

The scale of the new Covid challenge is too great to be managed with controversies and fallacies. The best strategy for the BJP would be to take inspiration from its political opponents like Srinivas and Pandey, and deploy millions of its workers on the ground to bring relief to the people. Now is not the time to deal with perception. It is time to adopt proactive public health management.

Opinions are personal.

Edited by Anurag Chaubey

