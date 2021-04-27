Mainland China is doing everything to strengthen traditional and unconventional security measures in Hong Kong. After revamping the system of public representation to counteract the influence of pro-democracy elements, Beijing is using themes like national commemoration and identity to increase its political control over the city-state to protect territorial and temporal borders.

Since patriotism has become a key qualification for gaining public office in Hong Kong, the city-state authorities are committed to turning its citizens into patriots. On April 15, schools in Hong Kong celebrated National Safety Education Day with gun displays and quizzes on the theme of national security. Hong Kong police moved from British-style walking exercises to a new goose step walking style in line with the pattern followed in mainland China. This initiative to instill state-sponsored nationalism aims to wean the Gen Next city-state of its colonial heritage.

There are two sides to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) campaign to promote national security awareness in Hong Kong. First, Beijing is seeking to strengthen its national security bureau. For this reason two hotels with more than 600 rooms in the city-state was rented by the National Security Safeguarding Office of the Central People’s Government. This agency was established after the promulgation of the Hong Kong National Security Law. It is responsible for monitoring how local governments enforce legislation, which outlaws acts the CCP describes as secession, sabotage, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces.

He will also be responsible for selecting candidates for the Legislative Council elections and for the election of chief executive officers after the revision of electoral laws. Although increasing its enforcement mechanism in the besieged territory is a traditional security measure, the CCP is experimenting with unconventional methods consistent with Xi Jinpings’ comprehensive concept of national security.

As part of this concept, Xi proposed to give equal weight to both development and security. This means that the CCP believes that simple economic gains are not enough and that it should also prioritize security. During a special politburo session meeting to discuss national security in December 2020, Xi said people should be seen as the core force of national security and according to them to maintain internal security. He also sought unconventional ways to strengthen national security. According to China’s estimates, Hong Kong represents a weak link, and can be used by Western powers to effect a color revolution. Thus, Xi sought out ordinary citizens mobilized to safeguard national security.

The CCP has led the fight to protect national security in classrooms and on campuses. Annie Wu Suk-ching, businesswoman and member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, wanted to put more emphasis on education.Chinese historyin educational establishments in the city-state. In April 2021, Hong Kong authorities undertook a review exercise history textbooks for high school students to erase biased and misleading references to the First Opium War in the 19th century between China and Britain.The textbooks included discussion topics that solicited the opinions of Hong Kong students on whether the Opium War could have been prevented if China had adopted a more liberal policy towards trade and commerce, and whether it was prudent for China to ban opium. By the mid-19th century, Britain waged a war against China, then ruled by the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), after refusing to allow the opium trade. The CCP’s mainland narrative accuses Britain of pushing China to sign a series of unequal treaties, including the cession of Hong Kong. In October 2020, the Hong Kong Bureau of Education made the radical decision to revoke a teaching license for reasons unrelated to a criminal offense. Managing Director of Hong Kong Carrie Lam justified the action of his administration to cancel the registration of teachers to promote ideas on Hong Kong independence. Through reassessing historical events, the CCP seeks to merge the themes of Hong Kong’s history, identity with security, and adapt a new narrative on colonialism that befits Beijing. In addition, he wants to make an example of those who deviate from the official narrative.

At the end of the Cold War, the CCP faced a crisis over its legitimacy, and students took to the streets to demand more freedoms which ultimately resulted in the Tiananmen Square incident. In response, the CCP designed the Patriotic Education Campaign which deployed nationalist themes to ensure loyalty in a population. The main objective of the campaign was to educate the youth of China about the humiliation of their nation during the imperial era and to portray Japan and the Western nations as villains. Today, on the commemoration of National Security Education Day on April 15, Xi takes a leaf from the book of post-Mao generations to tame Hong Kong. Incidentally, the events leading up to the June 4 incident in Tiananmen Square began on April 15, 1989, with the death of the CCP Hu Yaobang.

Political control is an important priority in an authoritarian state. Hong Kong presents a challenge for the CCP, as the city-state has witnessed huge protests against its rule in recent years. Many activists associated with the democratic movement in the city-state have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in the protests. Beijing may believe that such coercive methods will only bear fruit in the short term. However, the PCC believes that its strategy of co-opting sections of civil society through social institutions such as schools and youth associations can help him execute his program through informal monitoring.

China’s attempts to subdue the ailing city-state are having the opposite effect. Some civilian groups have called National Security Education Day an attempt to brainwashing students and urged them to get rid of the disseminated literature on national security. Faced with the continent’s growing interference in its education system, parents are preparing greener pastures for their wards. More than 35,000 Hong Kong people submitted applications for a new scheme, which was launched this year, which allows them to live in the UK to find a job and study for up to five years. If this net becomes an exodus in the future, then it’s not much of a vote of confidence for Beijing on the international stage. Emigrants leaving the Soviet Union focused on human rights abuses, leading to economic sanctions against him in the 1980s.

On April 19, Xi visited Tsinghua University before its 110th birthday and praised its role in creating professionals who are totally loyal to the CCP, called the institution a model for other universities. He had spoken earlier about the need for overseas-based students to promote Objectives of CCPs. Over the years, Chinese students have made their voices heard on issues that the CCP sees as its core interests. In 2017, Chinese students campaign to cancel an invitation from the University of California to the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. This sparked accusations that Beijing used the students as an extension of its slashing power. In turn, this has led Western governments to retaliate with visa restrictions about Chinese students.

X’s longevity as the head of the CCP is directly linked to its political consolidation, and therefore Hong Kong presents a challenge. China is trying a combination of formal and informal methods to assert control. It is believed that the prolonged use of coercive strategies to control the city-state may be counterproductive. The CCP seems to have come to believe that the strategy of using the co-optation of social institutions can work as it did on the mainland. But the young people of Hong Kong leaving the island are bad publicity for the regime. The city-states’ efforts to turn their next generation into patriots could end up hurting them.