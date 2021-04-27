Angry Erdogan asks Biden to overturn genocide recognition





Ankara summons US ambassador to Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday denounced US President Joe Bidens’ recognition of the Armenian genocide as baseless and detrimental to bilateral relations, AFP reported. The US president has made baseless and unfair comments, Erdogan said in televised remarks, warning that they could have a destructive impact on Turkish-US relations. According to Reuters, Erdogan called on Biden to immediately quash his claim that the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 amounted to genocide, a move he said upset and reduced bilateral relations. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to Ankara to protest Saturday against Bidens’ recognition of the Armenian genocide. Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met with David Satterfield on Saturday evening to express Ankaras’ strong condemnation, the Associated Press reported. The declaration has no legal basis in terms of international law and has hurt the Turkish people, opening up a hard-to-repair wound in our relationship, the ministry said. The Turkish Foreign Ministry was quick to denounce and reject Bidens’ announcement, which it said was made under pressure from radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkish groups. The nature of the events of 1915 does not change based on current political motivations of politicians or domestic political considerations. Such an attitude only serves as a vulgar distortion of history, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. After more than a hundred years of this past suffering, instead of making sincere efforts to completely heal the wounds of the past and jointly build the future in our region, the President’s statement will yield no results other than the polarization of nations and obstruction of peace. and stability in our region, the foreign ministry added, saying Bidens’ announcement would open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship. We call on the US President to correct this serious error, which serves no other purpose than to satisfy certain political circles and to support efforts aimed at establishing a practice of peaceful coexistence in the region, especially between the Turkish and Armenian nations, instead of serving the agenda of those circles trying to foment the enmity of history, the statement added. Erdogans spokesman Ibrahim Talin on Sunday warned of Ankara’s harsh reactions to Bidens’ announcement. There will be a reaction of different forms, kinds and degrees in the days and months to come, KalintoldReuters. Everything we do with the United States will be spellbound by this very unfortunate statement, he said. Erdogan continued to deny the Armenian genocide in a message sent to Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalian on Saturday, saying Turkey is ready to strengthen relations with Armenia on the basis of good neighborliness and mutual respect. . I respectfully remember the Ottoman Armenians, who lost their lives in the harsh conditions of World War I, and offer my condolences to their grandchildren, Erdogan said in the statement to Mashalian. We are all members of the family of humanity, regardless of our ethnicity, religion, language or color. We have lived together in peace in these lands for centuries and we feel at peace in the shadow of our red crescent shaped star flag, Erdogan added. I believe that building our identity solely on the sufferings left to our souls in the past is also a grave injustice for the new generations. It is time for us to reveal that we Turks and Armenians have reached maturity to overcome all obstacles together, he added.







