



Boris Johnson would have compared himself to the flawless mayor of the film again Jaws, during a dispute over Covid lockdowns last year. In September, amid an intense debate in Downing Street over whether to introduce a second lockdown, Mr Johnson reportedly expressed regret for the first lockdown and compared himself to Larry Vaughn, the mayor of Amity at Jaws who orders the beaches to remain open despite shark attacks, Time reported. Incredibly, this is not the first time that the Prime Minister has hailed the mayor as a role model. In 2006, as he prepared to run for mayor of London for the first time, Mr Johnson said in a speech that Mr Vaughn was the true hero of Jaws. A gigantic fish eats all your constituents and it decides to keep the beaches open. OK, in this case he was actually wrong. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Nicola Sturgeon discusses the implications of a border between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnson News Live: PM under pressure amid new claim he says is letting Covid tear up as lockdowns go crazy < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Inside politics: Boris Johnson drowns in sleaze sewage, says Labor But in principle we need more politicians like the mayor we are often the only obstacle against all the nonsense which is really a massive conspiracy against the taxpayer. “ Reckless Mr. Vaughn recklessly orders Amitys beaches to remain open after the shark devours its first victim. The mayor claims her death was in fact a boating accident and insists that closing beaches would ruin the city’s summer economy. Later, after an innocent tiger shark is caught by a fisherman, Mr Vaughn chooses to believe the predator has been caught and reiterates that Amitys beaches are safe for everyone. The shark kills several other residents before being ultimately exterminated by movie hero Police Chief Martin Brody. theJaws The remarks are the latest controversial comments allegedly made by Mr Johnson that have appeared in leaks in recent days. Several news outlets have reported that the Prime Minister was heard in Downing Street saying loudly that he would rather let the bodies pile up than order another lockdown last fall. Mr Johnson has denied saying this, although others who were there at the time, including Michael Gove, used more equivocal language.

