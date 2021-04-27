Narendra Modi is a super spreader, says IMA vice president

Dr. Navjot dahiya, the national vice president of the Indian Medical Association, on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a super spreader of the coronavirus for organizing political rallies in states linked to the polls and allowing Kumbh Mela to stand in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic, reported The gallery.

As the medical fraternity strives to make people understand the mandatory standards of Covid-19, Prime Minister Modi has not shied away from addressing large political rallies, throwing all the standards of Covid-19 into the l ‘air, Dahiya said in a statement.

Dahiya noted that when the first patient of the coronavirus was found in India in January 2020, the Prime Minister, instead of making arrangements to fight the infection, organized rallies of more than a lakh of people in Gujarat to welcome the then US President , Donald Trump, reported The time of India.

Now, while the second wave of Covid-19 has yet to peak, the entire health system is failing as the PM has not taken any action to strengthen it throughout the year, he said. he declares.

International media coverage of the pandemic in India has also criticized Modi and his blatant failure in handling the coronavirus crisis.

The IMA vice president also said that the scarcity of medical oxygen has become the reason for the deaths of many patients with Covid-19. Several plans to install oxygen plants are still pending with the Union government for approval, but the Modi government has ignored such an important need, he said.

He added that the impact of the pandemic was visible with bodies piled up in crematoria and long lines of ambulances outside hospitals in almost every city in the country. Even on the issue of farmers’ agitation against farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to act responsibly and [allowed] the presence of a huge gathering of farmers without solving their problems, causing a serious threat of the spread of Covid-19, Dahiya added.

He also criticized the government for supporting yoga guru Ramdevs Coronil, which Patanjali Ayurved claims is the first evidence-based drug to fight Covid. But the product was refused by the World Health Organization, he said.

In February, Ramdev claimed that a WHO team visited his company and licensed Coronil to sell in more than 150 countries. However, the WHO clarified that it does not review or certify the effectiveness of any traditional medicine.

India recorded 3,23,144 new cases of coronavirus in one day on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 1,76,36,307 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. While the number of infections in a day is slightly lower than on Monday, India recorded more than 3 lakh cases for the sixth day in a row. With 2,771 dead, the death toll rose to 1,974,894.

Election rallies and Kumbh Mela

As the country battled a record increase in Covid-19 cases for days during the second wave and hospitals ran out of beds and oxygen, hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshipers flocked to participate in the Kumbh Mela in the city of Uttarakhands Haridwar and the politicians held elections. gatherings attended by thousands of people with little evidence of masks or physical distancing.

The violation of Covid-19 protocols at Kumbh Mela has attracted worldwide attention. However, state authorities, including Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, have tried to downplay the risks. On April 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the celebration should be held as a symbolic event due to the coronavirus situation.

In West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held massive rallies until last week, when the Election Commission finally banned all tournaments and restricted gatherings to 500 people amid the worsening situation.

After the fourth round of elections in West Bengal, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced that it would not organize large electoral rallies for the remaining phases. Congressman Rahul Gandhi canceled his West Bengal rallies and Banerjee also decided to hold smaller election meetings. Shah, however, said it was not fair to link India’s spike in coronavirus cases to the elections.