What are the key elements for the CPC to keep up with its time?





Editor’s Note: This 100-episode podcast explains how China works. Exploring Xi Jinping’s thinking and how the Chinese president’s approach shaped China’s governance, the podcast tells the story of the country’s growth to help you truly understand its success and challenges.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the first plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on October 25, 2017, that the plenary session had completed the task of holding elections to determine the new central leadership. President Xi stressed: We must push forward the great new Party-building project on all fronts, and constantly strengthen comprehensive and strict Party governance. Pushing against the tide takes extra effort, as even a moment’s slack will lead to serious setbacks. We must have a thorough understanding of the new demands that socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era has placed on the self-improvement of our Party, focus on improving the ability of our Party to carry out its missions, bring together and apply successful experiences, tackle leading problems. head-on and relentlessly advance the development of comprehensive and strict Party governance. On our journey into the new era, all Party members should act in accordance with the general Party building requirements of the time, maintain and strengthen the general leadership of the Party, and ensure that the Party exercises leadership. effective self-monitoring and practices strict autonomy in all respects. . To make this practice routine and produce positive results, he continued, we must be persevering and tenacious in a constant and lasting effort, strict and pragmatic, thorough and meticulous. As long as it remains strict on itself, there is no doubt that our Party will possess unwavering determination and indomitable strength, maintain its intimate connection with the people, and sail on the ship carrying the great dream of the Chinese people of cleavage. waves and sail. towards new radiant horizons. There is another important task in implementing the principles of the 19th CPC National Congress, which is to seriously study and implement the Party Constitution. The revised Party Constitution adopted at the 19th CPC National Congress embodies the theoretical, practical and institutional innovations that have been made since the 18th CPC National Congress. It also puts forward a host of new demands to preserve the general leadership of the Party, advance comprehensive and strict Party governance, and maintain Party building while constantly increasing its quality. All Party members should consider studying and implementing the Party Constitution as an important part of studying and implementing the principles of the 19th CPC National Congress, and consider them as principles. important acts to regularize and institutionalize the requirements for the study of Party documents and compliance with the standards of Party members. . On this basis, we will foster a positive environment in which all members of our Party study the Party Constitution on their own initiative, lead by example in its implementation, strictly adhere to it and strongly support it, which will ensure its In turn, the requirements of the Party Constitution permeate every stage and every aspect of the Party’s development and work. (Source: Extract from Xi Jinping’s speech at the first plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, October 25, 2017.) This episode is presented by Luo Laiming.

