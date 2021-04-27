Jokowi reportedly announced the candidates for the posts of Minister of Investment and Minister of Education and Culture and Research and Technology of tomorrow





Merdeka.com –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will announce the name of the Minister of Investment and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbud Ristek) on Wednesday (4/28). This is in line with the DPR’s decision to approve the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemristek) with the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemdikbud) and the formation of the Ministry of Investment. “Yes tomorrow (Wednesday),” a source told merdeka.com at Palace Circle on Tuesday (3/27). The merdeka.com source also explained that Nadiem Makariem, who is still Minister of Education and Culture, will later serve as Minister of Education and Culture. At the same time, the candidate for the post of Minister of Investment will be appointed head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia. “While both were, if the candidate for the post of Minister of Investment, the head of the BKPM was just changing his name,” he said. Previously, presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said President Joko Widodo or Jokowi never said he would make a reshuffle. He said that so far there has only been approval from the DPR regarding the change of ministry in the form of the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology / National Agency for Research and Development. innovation and the Ministry of Education and Culture / Higher Education into a new ministry based on Presidential Letter number R-14 / Pres / 03/2021 regarding the considerations for the change of ministry. This is what Fadjroel said in accordance with a number of considerations enumerated in Article 18 paragraph 2 concerning the Ministry’s amendment to Law No. 39/2008 concerning State Ministries. “Of course, the government’s considerations are in line with the changing needs and aspirations of the people,” he explained. In addition to special considerations, he said, were included in Article 18 (2) for efficiency and effectiveness as well as changes and / or development of tasks and functions, increased performance and the workload of government as well as the need to manage certain affairs in government independently. . Then there is the formation of a new ministry, namely the Ministry of Investment in accordance with Article 13, paragraph 1 and paragraph 2, for considerations such as efficiency and effectiveness, tasks and the proportionality of the workload, continuity, harmony and integration of the implementation of tasks, as well as the development of the global environment. “In the language of the people, only President Joko Widodo and Almighty God know when, who will occupy the post of minister, at least in the two new ministries. Or in legal terms, the reshuffle is the prerogative of the president,” he said. -He underlines. [lia]







