Behind the Scenes of PM Modi’s Call with Joe Biden

Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Modi, pledging US aid after mounting pressure on Washington to help.

Joe Biden pledged his full support to PM Modi

Decision would make 60 million doses of vaccine available for export

The United States announced Monday that it will share its entire supply of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine with other countries and has prepared an aid package for India, as President Joe Biden pivot to step up US pandemic aid to the rest of the world.

The decision would make up to 60 million doses of the vaccine available for export in the coming months, if they approve a federal safety review. The plan represents a change for Biden, who has been reluctant to donate vaccine doses and supplies to other countries while ensuring Americans are vaccinated first.

“Given the strong portfolio of vaccines that the United States has already authorized and which are available in large quantities – including two two-dose vaccines and one single-dose vaccine – and given that AstraZeneca is not authorized to be used in the United States, we don’t need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against Covid over the next few months, ”White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

This announcement reflects the growing pressure the United States faces to share its vaccine supply with other countries, such as India, which have experienced an upsurge in Covid-19 infections or have struggled to relaunch their vaccination campaigns. It also shows that the Biden administration is confident in its vaccine stockpile, particularly after sites over the weekend were allowed to resume administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Monday, in a phone call, Biden pledged his full support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is battling the world’s biggest wave of infections. The assistance package offered to India, which includes raw materials for vaccines and therapeutics, reflects Biden’s belief that the pandemic will only end if the United States provides assistance to other countries, according to a senior administration official.

Dose sharing

No final decision has been made on which countries will receive AstraZeneca doses, a senior administration official said. The United States had previously loaned 4.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Mexico and Canada, the only doses of the Covid-19 vaccine it has shared so far. AstraZeneca has not sought Food and Drug Administration clearance for its vaccine, but has already manufactured millions of doses in the United States under a federal contract.

About 10 million doses of AstraZeneca that have already been produced could become available for export in the coming weeks if they pass FDA checks for product quality, a senior administration official said. Another 50 million doses are still in production and could be ready to ship by May or June if they pass inspections, according to the official.

Any decision to send doses to India could increase pressure from other countries that have tried to get the United States to share injections but have so far been pushed back. Mexico and Canada have requested a larger allocation of AstraZeneca vaccines.

“We’re in the planning process at this point,” Psaki said.

More than 1.02 billion doses of the vaccine were administered worldwide on Monday, enough to fully immunize 6.7% of the world’s population, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.

Yet the vaccination campaign has been uneven, with the richest countries generally ahead of the less rich when it comes to vaccines. Only 5.3% of the Indian population was fully vaccinated on Monday compared to 36% in the United States

The need for vaccines in India has become even more acute as it has become the global epicenter of the pandemic. The country recorded 352,991 new cases of the virus on Sunday, the fifth day in a row it has set a world record for a one-day increase in Covid-19 infections.

The spike brought the total number of cases in India to 17.3 million, the second in the world after the United States. More than 195,000 people died there on Sunday, although public health experts believe the death toll is likely higher.

The United States said on Sunday that it will send raw materials for vaccines to India and increase the country’s funding to manufacture more doses. Ventilators, therapeutics, rapid test kits and personal protective equipment will also be sent, the White House said. Although vaccine doses have not been included, the United States is sending a supply of remdesivir, an antiviral drug used to treat hospital patients with Covid-19, a senior administration official said.

The rise of India

In their phone call on Monday, according to senior administration officials, Biden and Prime Minister Modi pledged to work closely together to fight the virus and Biden pledged steadfast support for the Indian people amid the crisis. surge in Covid cases.

The aid program includes oxygen and related supplies, with the United States considering sending oxygen generation systems. A team of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also being sent to India to assist public health officials there, the White House said.

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to Biden, said Monday that “everything is on the table right now for discussion” when asked why the United States had not given doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, including to India.

“I think we can say with certainty that the issue of vaccine doses, especially the AZ vaccine, is certainly the subject of active discussion. And I would say, safely, that everything is on the table right now for discussion, “Fauci said at an event. organized by the Harvard School of Public Health.

The United States has used wartime powers and contract clauses to prioritize their orders – meaning that there are, at present, no known doses manufactured in the United States that went to a buyer other than the US government.

A spokesperson for AstraZeneca said the company could not comment on the details, but said the doses were part of AstraZeneca’s supply commitments to the U.S. government and decisions to send supplies to d other countries would be taken by US officials.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. stockpile of the AstraZeneca vaccine had grown to over 20 million doses, part of a total of between 80 million and 90 million doses at some point in production for the American order.

Biden signaled last week that the United States was considering lending more, but said that would not happen until the supply was sufficient.

“We don’t have enough confidence to give it – send it overseas now,” he said. “But I think we’re going to be able to do it.”

– With the help of Jennifer Jacobs, Jeannie Baumann, Riley Griffin and Suzi Ring.