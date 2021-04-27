Pakistani Muslim disguised as Sikh peddles anti-France hatred, angry European Sikh leaders





Pakistani anti-France propaganda has reached a new low. Recently, on social media, a Muslim disguised as a Sikh called on the Sikh community to join the Islamists and behead the French who dared to publish the blasphemous cartoon against the Prophet Muhammad.

According to a Times of India report, in a video post recently uploaded to social media, a person in a blue turban sporting a beard introduced himself as sardar ji while greeting the audience with Asalamu Alaykum and Sat Sri Akaal.

The bogus “Sardar ji” even prompted the Sikhs to behave like “Hitler” against the French people and to support the Islamist jihadists in their position against France.

In this video, the man invited the Sikh to join the Islamist jihadists in giving a French lesson. Recounting a bizarre incident during his visit to shopping malls where he saw boycott labels attached to French products, he prompted viewers to say: This is not the way to boycott, we should throw their products on the streets .

He then urged the communities to adopt the Hitlerite modus operandi against the French people for blasphemy. To provoke further, he gave the slogan of “Gustakh e rasool ki eik hi saza, sar tan dire juda” which loosely translates to the only punishment for the prophet’s blasphemy is beheading.

Intelligence sources have revealed that the man named Qasam Dogar is on the payroll of pro-Khalistani Pakistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla.

Continuing the appeal of the Qasam Dogars, Satwant Singh, the chairman of the PSGPC, told The Times Of India during a phone call from Lahore that he condemned anyone who tried to insult the Prophet and also revealed that Qasam was not not a Sikh.

According to TOI’s report, a source informed, there is a possibility that the ISI is creating similars in Chawla to promote its anti-Indian propaganda, it has even been said that the late Pakistani Sikh Committee Chairman Gurudwara Parbandhak Sham Singh was a Muslim.

European Sikh leaders approach Imran Khan

Stunned by the Muslim man’s statement against the French people disguised as a Sikh man, European Sikh leaders approached Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take strict action against these haters who are causing deliberate harm to the economic and religious interest of the Sikh Community.

In an interview with TOI, German Sikh leader Gurdeep Singh Randhawa said: “Sikh leaders in Europe strongly condemn the absurd statement of a Muslim wearing a turban who has no knowledge of the Sikh religion, we are living very peacefully in Europe while maintaining a respectable status in society. “

Randhawa, who is also the first turban-wearing Sikh to be elected councilor to Union Angela Merkles party, said he had discussions after seeing the video with Sikh leaders across Europe. The discussion led them to approach Imran Khan to voice their concerns.

