Tuesday briefing: Boris Johnson isolated on Covid

Top story: it’s important to have people who can say no

Hello, Warren Murray happy to be with you again.

Boris Johnson faced mounting pressure as Tory insiders added weight to claims the PM said he would rather see bodies piled up in the thousands after reluctantly approving a second lockdown across the country. England at the end of last year. The Prime Minister denied having said so. Johnsons comments were reportedly made after he felt pressured to agree to a four-week lockdown in November. He apparently warned that he would never support another national lockdown again.

Tory sources told The Guardian Johnson was in isolation in Downing Street without longtime trusted help. Several insiders who spoke to the Guardian described Johnsons’ two closest advisers, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Downing Street Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield, as insufficiently politically experienced to handle the toxic briefing wars at # 10. A source said: Times when it’s important to have people who can say no. He is now surrounded by people whom he does not particularly trust or whom he does not particularly know. Here’s how the top newspaper pages look at it all today.

MPs criticize Covid’s fine regime All of the 85,000 Covid fines (FPN) handed down in England during the pandemic should be reviewed, MPs and peers said, after more than a quarter of prosecutions in the first two months of the year emerged revealed to have been hired wrongly. The human rights committee also said the coronavirus regulations, which had changed at least 65 times since March 2020, were confusing, discriminatory and unfair. No criminal record should result from FPN Covid; the income of a beneficiary must be assessed given that the maximum fine is 10,000; and there should be a mechanism to challenge future fines, they said. Meanwhile, the pandemic has led to an increase in outdoor activities, the Bureau of National Statistics has found. Those who worked from home benefited much more, with three-quarters leaving home to exercise during the first lockdown, compared to half of those still traveling for work. British donations of ventilators and oxygen supplies started arriving in India today, further developments in the plight there, and more news from Covid, on our global live blog.

Doesn’t seem appropriate Failed financier Lex Greensill did not have a contract to work for the government despite spending years at No.10 under David Cameron, a committee of MPs was told. Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, said he was surprised and baffled by the lack of paperwork. It doesn’t seem appropriate, he said. The government came under increasing pressure to explain why Greensill was allowed to become an unpaid government adviser under Cameron, a role in which he was reportedly allowed to present his financial plans to Whitehall. Greensill Capital collapsed in administration last month, leaving thousands of jobs hanging in the balance. Cameron and Greensill are under investigation for pressuring ministers for access to government programs as recently as last year.

Claiming apartheid in Israel Human Rights Watch accused Israeli officials of committing the crimes of apartheid and persecution as part of a comprehensive policy to maintain the domination of Israeli Jews over Palestinians. In a report released on Tuesday, HRW became the first major international rights organization to make such allegations. This is the most striking conclusion Human Rights Watch has obtained on Israeli conduct in the 30 years that we have been documenting abuses on the ground there, said Omar Shakir, director of the Israel and Palestine groups. Similar findings have been made previously by Israeli rights organizations BTselem and Yesh Din. The Israeli Foreign Ministry accused HRW of an anti-Israel agenda and said the report was a propaganda pamphlet unrelated to the facts or reality on the ground.

Rise of the supermoon From Sydneys Bondi Beach to the Istanbul Bosphorus and the Caracas Mountains in Venezuela, the first super moon of 2021 has been seen across the world. A super moon is a name given to a full moon that occurs when the moon is closest to Earth.

The first super moon of 2021 rises across the world video

According to NASA, this year’s super moon has been called a pink super moon, as it appears in April and is named after an American plant, the pink phlox, which blooms in the spring.

Today in Focus Podcast: A Crisis for India and the World

Disaster is unfolding in India as hospitals run out of oxygen, Guardians South Asia correspondent Hannah Ellis-Petersen reports from Delhi.

Today in brief A crisis for India and the world Sorry, your browser does not support audio – but you can download here and listen to https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/05/05-61553-gnl.fw.200505.jf.ch7DW. mp3

At lunchtime, read: Is Free Will An Illusion?

A growing chorus of scientists and philosophers claim that there is no such thing as free will. They argue that our choices are determined by forces beyond our control, perhaps even predetermined since the big bang, and that, therefore, no one is ever fully responsible for their actions. Could they be right?

Choice, choice: some philosophers wonder if free will really exists. Illustration: Nathalie Lees / The Guardian

sport

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final tonight, with coach Thomas Tuchel having won the right to face the Spanish giants, contrary to the guarantees offered by the Super League. Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken to the Guardian about his exciting Champions League adventures ahead of Wednesday night’s semi-final against Manchester City. Kelechi Iheanachos ‘superb solo goal put Leicester in the Premier League top-four following Wilfried Zahas’ opening opener for Crystal Palace. Spotify owner Daniel Ek is preparing an offer to buy Arsenal with the help of former club players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira. England’s most capped player, male or female, Fara Williams has announced she will step down from professional football at the end of the season. And Judd Trump has qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship for the fourth year in a row and said it would be a shame if he ended his career without landing a dream Crucible final against Ronnie OSullivan.

Business

Italy’s biggest mafia trial in three decades is set to hear allegations that its most powerful criminal group, the Ndrangheta, has laundered billions of euros through the City of London, as stated in a 2019 report from the Antimafia investigation directorate of Italys. Several defendants will be invited to respond to allegations of business start-ups in the UK with the aim of simulating legitimate economic activity.

The FTSE appears to be opening flat to a downside after the fall in Asian stock markets. Investors can look forward to the Federal Reserve meeting this week to guarantee interest rates will be kept very low along with US corporate earnings announcements. According to a FactSet survey, quarterly profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to increase 24% from the same period a year ago. The pound comes in at $ 1.388 and 1.150 at the moment.

The papers

The front pages won’t do much to ease the pressure on Boris Johnson over allegations he let bodies pile up in relation to the nationwide lockdown late last year. the Guardian splashes with Pressure on Johnson after claiming Covid is dead. He says amid the fury of grieving parents, the Prime Minister and senior ministers have denied making the alleged comments, which were first reported by the Daily Mail on Monday. the To post says the Prime Minister is under siege, under the title Boris on the Ropes. He alleges that new sources have come forward to claim that the Prime Minister made rude comments about the locked-out deaths.

Front page of the Guardians, Tuesday April 27, 2021

the MirrorThe front page is a large image of the Covid Memorial Wall at St Thomas’ Hospital in London with the title: Not Just Bodies, Boris We Loved Them. The newspaper says three people have now claimed the prime minister made the alleged comments, which he said shocked grieving families. the Time Leading with claims, Johnson said he would let Covid tear itself into the queue, saying the dispute suggested No 10 was plagued by economic damage from the virus. The newspaper says it was said the prime minister told his aides he would rather let it tear up at the end of last year rather than implement another lockdown due to damage to businesses and to people who lose their jobs. The newspaper also claims that the prime minister expressed regret over the first lockdown, citing a spokesperson for No 10 who said: These are gross distortions of his [Johnsons] position.

the Telegraph said the prime minister is fighting to move from the leak row. The newspaper says the prime minister will tell his cabinet on Tuesday to focus totally on the public’s priorities. Although he claims Johnson categorically denied the comments, the BBC and ITV have cited sources to contradict him. the Daily ExpressBoris denies blowing up the bodies, saying he called the allegations total, total waste, and that No.10 is fighting the war of words. the Sun simulates a police brief for its front page with the pun title Lying of Duty, claiming row 10 of the leaks is a plot worthy of police drama. the I Is the Prime Minister tainted with sleaze, voters say in what he describes as a stigmatizing verdict for Johnson on a dramatic day in Westminster. He reports a new poll that shows at least half of those polled believe there is a culture of aggression in government in the wake of the Greensill lobbying scandal. He describes Michael Goves’ refusal to deny the Prime Minister’s alleged remarks on the bodies as a hurtful blow.

Register now

Subscribe to the Guardian morning briefing

The Guardian Morning Briefing is broadcast to thousands of inboxes early every day of the week. If you don’t already receive it by email, you can sign up here.

For more news: www.theguardian.com