Japan highlights concerns over Chinese military report in diplomacy
The Japanese government highlighted concerns over China’s military expansion and increasing activity in China’s east and south seas in an annual foreign policy report released on Tuesday.
The 2021 edition of the Diplomatic Blue Book said China’s expansion of military capabilities that lack transparency and increasing unilateral actions to change the status quo in Asian waters posed “serious concerns” in the region and for China. International community.
A Japanese Coast Guard vessel (R) moves alongside a Chinese Coast Guard vessel near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. (Photo courtesy of Ishigaki Town Assembly Member Hitoshi Nakama) (Kyodo)
Last year’s report described these Chinese military activities as “common concerns,” while highlighting Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka and the thawing of relations between Japan and the United States. China.
The report, which continues to characterize relations with China as< l'une des relations bilatérales les plus importantes >>, comes at a time when China is stepping up its activities in territorial waters around the Japanese Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, a group of uninhabited inhabitants. Beijing Islands claims and calls Diaoyu.
Japan turned to a consortium with the United States, Australia and India, called the Quad, to advance concepts such as freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region and the rule of law. in an increasingly affirmative climate of China.
The report says the framework’s visions have gained international support and that Japan will seek to cooperate with more countries through bilateral and multilateral dialogues.
China accuses the Quad of being the start of an Asian version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization seeking to undermine its rise.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi’s report to Cabinet criticized China’s new coastguard law, which came into effect earlier this year, allowing its coastguards to use force in disputed waters .
The report also cited allegations of human rights violations committed by China in the Xinjiang region and the crackdown on Hong Kong as matters of concern.
However, he was not referring to the issues surrounding China’s growing activity around Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland.
The report detailed the outcome of the in-person summit talks between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden, but made no reference to their joint statement which explicitly mentioned Taiwan.
Regarding Xi’s postponed state visit to Japan, the Blue Book said Tokyo and Beijing should focus on containing the coronavirus pandemic for now and are not ready to discuss rescheduling.
On relations with the United States, he said the Japan-American alliance continues to be the cornerstone of Japan’s diplomatic and security policies and that its importance has grown more than ever in the face of growing uncertainties. in the region’s security environment.
On South Korea, latest report opposes a January ruling by a Seoul court ordering the Japanese government to pay plaintiffs compensation for their treatment in Japanese military brothels during Japanese colonial rule of 1910-1945 on the Korean Peninsula.
The Japanese government believes that a 1965 bilateral agreement settled all claims related to its colonial rule of the peninsula, including those of the workers and former “comfort women,” and that the trial of the comfort women should be rejected on the basis of sovereign immunity – a principle of international law that allows a state to be protected from the jurisdiction of foreign courts.
The South Korean court with a different panel of judges last week dismissed a similar damages action brought by a separate group of former comfort women, saying the country had no jurisdiction over the case.
The report’s release prompted South Korea’s Foreign Ministry to summon Hirohisa Soma, a senior official at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to protest the descriptions it contains.
The ministry particularly challenged Japan’s labeling of the rocky islets in the Sea of Japan controlled by South Korea as an “inherent part” of Japanese territory and Tokyo’s stance on the Comfort Women ‘s decision in January.
The South Korean government “strongly opposes the Japanese government for repeating a meaningless claim to its sovereignty over Dokdo, which is clearly our territory historically and geologically under international law,” ministry spokesman Choi said. Young Sam in a comment.
Japan calls the islets Takeshima.
Choi also called on Japan to act responsibly in addressing the issue of comfort women in line with the apology and thoughtfulness it had shown, including when the two countries reached an agreement in 2015 on the issue.
