Punjab facing oxygen crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should authorize oxygen corridor with Pakistan: congressman





Gurjit Singh Aujla, Congressman from Punjab Highlights Punjab congressman criticizes center for medical oxygen shortage On April 26, Punjab recorded 98 more deaths from coronavirus Punjab government extended nighttime curfew by two hours Chandigarh: Congressman Gurjit Singh Aujla urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Pakistan’s oxygen supply to Punjab, which faces a severe shortage of vital gas. While appealing to the Prime Minister, Aujla said that it takes 10 hours for a truck to reach Amritsar from Panipat and Lahore is only 30 km away … So if Pakistan is ready to provide us with oxygen, the central government should nod because it would save many lives. Asked @PMOIndia Sh @narendramodi to accept all medical aid offered by other countries and also to create an “ oxygen corridor ” at the border port of Attari Wagha to facilitate the entire border region of Punjab . I expect @drharshvardhan and @DrSJaishankar to address this issue. Aujla also wrote a letter to PM Modi, which said: “You are well aware that our hospitals are facing an alarming shortage of liquid oxygen, ventilators, PAP Bi, oxygenators, PPE, etc. . due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. In response to this emergency, our neighboring countries have offered aid which must be welcomed with open arms. “ Previously, Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar also criticized the Center for not allowing the Punjab government to bring oxygen from Pakistan. Jakhar accused the Modi government of “discriminating” against the Punjab in attributing Oxuge to COVID-19 patients. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on April 24 said his country was ready to help India following a massive increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. “We express our support to the Indian people following the current wave of # COVID19 infections which has hit our region hard. On behalf of the Pakistani people, I extend our sincere condolences to the affected families in #India,” Qureshi tweeted . Pakistan’s Foreign Minister expressed his condolences to families affected by the coronavirus in India. Punjab recorded the highest number of COVID deaths in one day on April 26 this year. The death toll rose to 8,530 as 98 other patients succumbed to the deadly virus.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos