Pakistani celebrities support India





Around 20 celebrities in Pakistan have expressed their support for COVID-19-stricken India, including cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, actor Feroze Khan and national cricketer team skipper Babar Azam who has recently broke the records of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

After Pakistan, the world pledged to show solidarity with the Indian people as the humanitarian crisis worsens due to COVID-19.

While #IndiaFightsBack was at the top of social media in India as well as Pakistan. Pakistanis continue to send prayers and wishes to Indian citizens who are the subject of a scathing pandemic coronavirus attack. A video of an Indian social media user went viral in which he slammed his media for mocking Pakistan when COVID-19 cases exploded in Pakistan last year.

Prayers with the Indian people in these dire times. It’s time to show solidarity and pray together. I also ask everyone present to strictly follow the SOPs, as this is only for our safety. Together we can do it. #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/YCLb13ITlO— Babar Azam (@ babarazam258) April 26, 2021

– I am sure it is a difficult time in India and I pray for humanity everywhere. But imagine what Kashmir went through and why? – Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) April 24, 2021

India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support is needed. The health care system is collapsing. It’s a pandemic, we’re all there together. Must become everyone’s support. Full video: https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2#IndiaNeedsOxygen # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX1FCSlQjs

– Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021

As cases in India reach the world’s highest daily level and second overall, it is sure to put a strain on resources. It is humanity against the virus. Our fight against covid is also intensifying, but can we share to help our neighbors? #IndiaNeedsOxygen @ImranKhanPTI @ SMQureshiPTI— Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 23, 2021

Read more: Pakistan to send humanitarian aid to India soon

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for expressing his concerns to Indian citizens. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his tweet a few days ago, said he was disturbed by the massive destruction caused by COVID-19 in India and prayed for his rival while making an official offer to send a humanitarian aid in India.

Indian social media users have apologized for the contemptuous attitude of Indian media towards Pakistan. Meanwhile, important Dubai landmarks lit up in solidarity with India. The Burj Khalifa skyscraper displayed a tricolor of India. The head office of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company also displayed the flag of India with the message to stay strong in India.

– Thoughts and prayers with India in these difficult times, may the Almighty help us overcome the unprecedented tragedies of the second wave of Covid. Stay Strong in India – Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) April 25, 2021

#WATCH | United Arab Emirates: Burj Khalifa lights up in tricolor, to show support for India, amid COVID19 situation prevailing in the country

(Video source: Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, UAE) pic.twitter.com/Btk2eLhAzy— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

“As #India is waging the horrific war on # COVID19, her friend #UAE sends his best wishes. The shining star @BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lit up in the flag of India to show support, ”the Indian Embassy in the UAE tweeted on Sunday.

India is struggling to meet the needs of its coronavirus affected population with the national tally crossing the 28 lakh mark and death doubling to thousands every day. On average, India reports 300,000 cases of coronavirus every day.

Read more: Babar Azam breaks Kohlis record, becomes fastest to reach 2,000 T20 races

In addition, Pakistan will help India to fight the coronavirus pandemic as a gesture of goodwill and Pakistan will soon send the necessary things and medicines to India to save Indians from the coronavirus on humanitarian grounds. Punjab’s special assistant chief information minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said this when speaking to reporters on Sunday.

She said Pakistan, as a gesture of goodwill, had pledged to help India on purely humanitarian grounds to fight the coronavirus.

It is heartwarming to see Pakistani civil society and social media showing solidarity and benevolence towards India during this devastating time … this despite the fact that our media and our mainstream discourse have always mocked and defamed Pakistanis. . Thank you 4 ur bada dil Padosi – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 24, 2021

In return, about twenty Indian celebrities appreciated Pakistan for its support and solidarity.







