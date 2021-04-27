Photo of posthumous Major General Putu Danny, Kopassus red carpet accompanying Jokowi







The figure of Brigadier General Putu Danny, a brave general with a patriotic spirit, died in Papua. Instagram / © 2021 Merdeka.com Merdeka.com – The sad news enveloped the Indonesian National Army (TNI). One of the best high-ranking officers, posthumous Major General Putu Danny, has died in Papua. The head of the Papua State Regional Intelligence Agency (Kabinda) was shot dead while on duty with the BIN task force to halt the movement of the KSB (armed separatist group) towards Illaga. Putu Danny is known as a courageous and also very accomplished figure. The following is a portrait of his memories with Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Souvenir photo of Putu Danny in the red Berbaret accompanying Jokowi Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman recently shared a memorable portrait of Major General Postu Putu Danny with Jokowi. In the portrait, Putu Danny is seen wearing a red Kopassus beret. At this point, Putu Danny seemed to be accompanying Jokowi. Instagram / fadjroelrachman © 2021 Merdeka.com “RIP. Goodbye Brigadier General (TNI) I Gusti Putu Danny Nugraha Karya. Thank you for your dedication at the end of your life to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia and the Red and White ~ Dr. M. Fadjroel Rachman #JubirPresidenRI, “he wrote in a upload statement on his Instagram account @fadjroelrachman. Putu Danny is known as a brave and patriotic figure The late Putu Danny was known as one of the brave, patriotic-minded TNI soldiers. He is also a figure who is ready to sacrifice himself for his duties wherever he is. Instagram / Soldiers_lovers81 © 2021 Merdeka.com “I feel lost. The late one was a brave figure, a patriotic figure and willing to sacrifice anything for his office wherever he is,” said Doni Monardo, head of BNPB, quoted from the download of TNI Officer Wahyo Yuniartoto @ wahyo.yuniartoto. Very lost figure of TNI All of TNI felt a sense of loss when they learned that a patriotist like Putu Danny was dying in the line of duty. In addition, during his life, Putu possessed enormous skills and knowledge. Instagram / wahyo.yuniartoto © 2021 Merdeka.com “The loss of Putu Danny is a big loss for the TNI, the military and in particular Kopassus. The knowledge and skills of Putu Danny in various areas of the military are considerable,” Doni said. Reversed The BIN working group was intercepted by the KSB, which was allegedly executed by the Amir Uamang group and shots were fired at the village church in Dambet village, Beoga district, Puncak regency. The incident killed Putu Danny. He was shot in the back of the head to the front of the head. [bil] Read more: Souvenir photos of Putu Danny Berbaret …







