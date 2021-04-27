Coronavirus Digest: Amnesty urges EU to lift vaccine patents | News | DW

Amnesty International called on the EU to support a proposal on Tuesday to temporarily lift patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines.

The human rights organization criticized the European Commission and EU member states for ignoring growing calls for a global increase in vaccine production.

Some 400 lawmakers across the EU have joined a campaign with Nobel laureates and former heads of state, but despite growing support for the move, “talks did not go beyond exchange further clarifications and explanations, “Amnesty said.

The organization said the EU, US and Japan were the reason for the lack of movement on the issue.

While it is “understandable” that states want to ensure full access to vaccines for their own populations, said Maria Scharlau of Amnesty International in Germany, it is necessary to set aside certain property rights to “lead the way, so that more vaccines can be made in more places. “

Asia

From India The surge in coronavirus cases eased slightly on Tuesday after five consecutive days of rising infection rates, although new infections remained above 320,000. The country has reported 2,771 deaths from COVID-19 in the past. last 24 hours. The Indian military has pledged to provide emergency medical aid to help fight the spate of cases.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the first shipment of medical aid from the UK on Tuesday, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators.

U.S. biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc has also pledged to donate at least 450,000 vials of its COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir, as well as donate ingredients to boost production of the drug in that country.

Japan plans to open a new mass vaccination center in Tokyo next month in the run-up to the Olympics postponed this summer.

The country is grappling with a fourth wave of infections, while vaccinations are still low compared to other wealthy countries. About 1.5% of the 126 million people have been vaccinated, according to Reuters.

Bars and nightclubs in Hong Kong will open from April 29 for people who have been vaccinated and use the government’s mobile app, the city’s health secretary said on Tuesday.

Thailand on Tuesday announced its third consecutive day of record coronavirus deaths, with 15 people having died after testing positive for the virus. The country did relatively well in the early stages of the pandemic, but experts have warned the country could face bigger problems than it thinks due to insufficient testing.

Sri Lanka reported 997 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours after notification weeks of up to 300 per day. The majority of cases have been recorded in the capital Colombo. Health officials have warned the numbers could rise following the crowded New Year’s celebrations on April 14.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in has promised the authorization of the Novavax vaccine developed in the United States soon. South Korean company SK Bioscience has a contract to produce some 40 million doses of the vaccine and it is hoped that the doses will alleviate problems with tighter dose controls in the US, EU and India.

Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a nationwide “complete lockdown” from Thursday, to stem a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

Turkish schools will close, intercity travel will be limited and public transport capacity limited, the president said after a cabinet meeting.

Of Germany The Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases (RKI) reported 10,976 new cases of coronavirus and 344 new deaths on Tuesday. The seven-day infection rate was 167.6 per 100,000 population, down slightly from Monday.

Americas

Canada will mobilize the support of its military to help curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the province of Ontario, where hospitals have been strained with an influx of coronavirus patients. Several other provinces introduced measures on Monday to prevent similar outbreaks.

the we will share some 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries from the next few weeks, the White House said on Tuesday. The United States has not yet authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Brazil Health officials have rejected the authorization of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V, citing a lack of “consistent and reliable data”.

Oceania

Australia announced the ban on direct passenger flights from India until at least mid-May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the trip to India posed a “clearly present” risk.

